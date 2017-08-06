Transcript for 'Lethal Weapon' cast reunites for 30th anniversary of the classic buddy cop film

Ago when Danny Glover said the line I'm too old for this classic. From one of our favorite buddy cop movies lethal weapon ABC's Chris Connolly just sat down with the cavs. Who's reading that he reunited for the first time in nearly 2 decades good morning Chris. Good morning Michael well the lethal weapon film served up comedy and action on a human scale and the chemistry between its actors was undeniably fun to watch cell. Are they getting too old for this you know what Walter didn't seem that way. It's a joyful reunion for the stars of lethal weapons Mel Gibson Danny Glover and Rene Russo. First time they've been together since shooting the final scenes of lethal weapon floor. The franchise's last Phil if you have such affection when you see each other again after all the star. I think you know I was at a time and all our lives when we sort of like something just clicked I think there was a lot of love between phonics it might just kind of get the same feeling. Which is you know Connelly Tina teenage sweetheart some people. Did you think that's. I think. You can say whatever you want about the film. But I think the relationship got bigger and better over the computer time do you really want to jump from the first films 1987 debut. Lethal weapon Turbo charged to John there was Gibson's off the wall and back you lawmen rig. I think we're a little crazy. I maybe a little crazier than most people thought it was an easy thing for me to access. He was paired with lovers heading towards retirement family member saw. Get the best loved line in buddy cop movie history. So I can't get any wits basin lazy just to see it to me just say I'm going to open. It's that severe not to be of this genre of movies that scratched camera feeling Grand Canyon. In 1980 two's lethal weapon three Rene Russo would come on board as comp Lorna Cole her and mills rigs memorably comparing scars favorites and I never. Does he did you like this crazy good kisser. Too far. Director Richard Donner would encourage mills unsaid improvisation. And he went broke comedic best line sometimes you can imagine how we. Tail with what is always great having just it's ultimately get this knew it I can't even remember dialogue now in fact. The body of an eighteen year old I just can't remember where our Gary. It's state of the your action sequences kept lethal weapon audiences on the edge of their seats. But sometimes found Glover sleep in billions. I'm in the passenger seat mills driving and every two Swedes had to dry location I can't remember a time I did not go to sleep until. Actually every man. But you know Donald Olson. We've whoever wrote it and I fully expect it. They're clear chemistry makes talk of a possible lethal fine if it's unavoidable now how much would you guys Gibson doing another one. I. You didn't see any work's bathroom in the me. Like I did not get happened. Look how attempted are you sometimes. He'd play off the fact that they're not as limber as the you have to then and I think I think that would be fun pick any real comment yeah banned weapons and yeah. Those three among the many stars who turned out last night for the academy tribute to director Richard Donner the guiding hand of the lethal weapon films well deserved.

