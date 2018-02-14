-
Now Playing: Trump's lawyer says he paid porn star
-
Now Playing: Rob Porter's first wife responds to Kellyanne Conway's domestic violence comments op-ed
-
Now Playing: Woman dies after declining Tamiflu due to cost
-
Now Playing: Meet the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue's 2018 cover model
-
Now Playing: Bill and Melinda Gates answer 10 tough questions in annual letter
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Garner joins her daughters to sell Girl Scout cookies outside a grocery store
-
Now Playing: YouTube CEO stands by Logan Paul after controversy
-
Now Playing: 'Fifty Shades' author says the series' success has been 'overwhelming'
-
Now Playing: Westminster Dog Show fan favorite not competing
-
Now Playing: 'The One': 'Viral Love' with Jozen and Gina
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor' contestant reported missing speaks out after elimination
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit Edinburgh
-
Now Playing: Letter with powder sent to Trump Jr.'s apartment: Police
-
Now Playing: Michael B. Jordan calls 'Black Panther' part of a 'movement' in film
-
Now Playing: 5 tips for losing weight with your loved one
-
Now Playing: College students distribute 25K free socks to homeless
-
Now Playing: US snowboarder Chloe Kim wins half-pipe Olympic gold medal
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: 'Bachelor' contestant Bekah Martinez explains her missing persons mix-up
-
Now Playing: How to pick the perfect flowers for Valentine's Day
-
Now Playing: Eddie Redmayne talks 'Early Man,' living with 'Fifty Shades' star Jamie Dornan