Transcript for Lily Collins pens emotional letter about her estrangement from father Phil Collins

We're back with that surprising open letter Phil Collins' daughter lily Collins has written saying she forgives him for being an absent father and for the problems she says she suffered as a result. ABC's Diane Macedo has more. Reporter: This morning actress lily Collins is opening up. Revealing a complicated relationship with her rock star father, Phil Collins in her book "Unfiltered." She writes I forgive the mistakes you made and although it may seem like it's too late, it's not. There's still so much time to move forward. ??? Just a shame that's all ??? Reporter: Her father known for his hits with genesis and as a solo artist wrote "You'll be in my heart" for when she was a child. ??? You'll be in my heart ??? but lily says he wasn't always the role model she wanted or expected writing, at the end of the day we can't rewrite the past. I'm learning how to accept your actions and vocalize how they made me feel. All of this money and all this fame only goes so far. You have to tend to your relationships and that's what she's trying to do here. Reporter: The brunette beauty got her break in 2009 "The blind side." Quit looking at me like that. Reporter: And her most recent project "Into the bone" is inspiring the golden globe nominated actress to open up about her own battles with anorexia and bulimia. I think the second that we all talk about something we're fearful of or makes us different we're never alone we realize. Reporter: It developed during her dad's split from his third wife. I couldn't handle the pain and confusion surrounding my dad's divorce and I was having a hard time balancing being a teenager with pursuing two different grown-up careers, which also focused heavily on how I looked. Only now as a 27-year-old woman is she starting to come to grips with it insofar as being able to address him and to address the public and doing so in hopes it will help other people. Reporter: Phil Collins who has four other kids and split with lily's mother when she was 5 admitted to his own demons writing about infidelity and alcoholism in his memoir published last year. But lily assures her dad she will always be his little girl writing, I love you with all my heart, more than you'll ever know. For"good morning America," Diane Macedo, ABC news? We reached out to Phil Collins for his response to lily's essay but has not responded and psychiatrist Dr. Janet Taylor joins us now. I love what you're wearing, wearing the red like that. Lily decided this was her way writing the essay and putting it in a book. What -- how should you go about reaching out to a loved one when you have a problem like this. This is lily's way and it's individual but the reality is a divorce is a disruption. There's no doubt but it doesn't have to be the end of a relationship between fathers, mothers and their children, so if you tweet, if you make a call, reach across and connect because family as we know is so important. Yeah, you talk about divorce and she did too but a lot of children deal with this and how should they go about dealing with this. Well, with a divorce is to talk and speak. So often depending on the age of the child and in some cases it lasts and children feel responsible for the issues their parents have and that can result in acting out in terms of most kids don't go, oh, I'm so upset about the divorce but may top going to school or smoke marijuana, may as lily mentioned stop eating appropriately and she mentioned her struggles with bulimia so as parents we have to watch out for that but also understand we do the best that we can. I mean, I'm divorced. My children are adults when I got divorced and it's still a stressful time for them so the struggle is real. But there are solutions. Well, thank you for always be so transparent. So, what do we do? What is some advice you can give us especially when it comes to adult children and their parents when they're having a challenging time. You can listen to understand and not fix. So often we listen to find that gotcha moment. Listen to understand. Parents need to be open about themselves or their own struggles. Phil Collins mentioned his demons. We have to be patient and we have to be willing to apologize if necessary. Not I'm sorry. Now you say you're sorry but say I'm sorry without attachment because it comes from the heart. See, that's the difference saying I'm sorry not expecting something in return and knowing that sometimes we don't want to forgive and we think we're hurting that person but hurting ourselves by not letting go and forgiving. I think what lily has done is shown us it's time not to be silent anymore. Let's be open and love each other. Yes, let's do that. Thank you, Janet, as always.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.