Transcript for Logan Paul's brother says 'he didn't mean to offend or hurt anybody'

The latest on Logan Paul as that YouTube star who faced a fear backlash for posting a disturbing video and his brother Jake who has a huge flllowing speaking out for Logan. You got the details in if you as a parent have never heard of hi, I know, George, you were telling me your kids have watched his video, you might want 0 have your kids school you. His very famous brother, a youtuber Jake Paul is speaking out saying Logan is worthy of a second chance. It's too fast. Reporter: He has a teen fan base that rivals rock stars. 21-year-old Jake Paul has built an empire and a fortune on YouTube. ??? It's every day that Disney channel flow ??? Reporter: Sound familiar? Jake's the equally famous brother of disgraced blogger Logan Paul, finally addressing the global outrage created by Logan from that gruesome video he posted showing a dead body in Japan's so-called suicide forest. The video so controversial, we're not showing it here. In no way, shape or form is suicide a joke or should be made fun of in any way, shape or form or any behavioral mental issue in general. Like it just -- I don't think it's right what he did at all and I know in back of his head he didn't mean to offend other hurt anybody. Reporter: Within hours of posting it the 21-year-old took down the video and apologized. I made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don't expect to be forgiven. I'm simply here to apologize. Reporter: That move not enough to stop the po he tests against his presence on YouTube. More than 500,000 people signed a petition for YouTube to delete his channel. YouTube says we've decided to remove Logan Paul's chapels from Google preferred. He's still able to make money from his videos but has no access to premium advertisers anymore. Reporter: His younger brothering saying he's remor remorseful. I think what Logan did was very, very, very wrong and he made a huge mistake and not only is he paying for it, but he is learning from it. Now despite the controversy loganen Paul's popularity on YouTube is still amazing, his followers now 16 million. In the past month a lot of folks have been talking out saying we miss you, we love you, we forgive you and hope you'll come back. A lot of people saying I don't happen to agree with what you did, Logan, but, again, you deserve a second chance so -- A big test for him to see what he's learned from it. And see if he's going to use his channel now as a portal to promote good. Thank you, Adrienne.

