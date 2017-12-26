Transcript for How to get the lowest price on items purchased in stores

Back now as millions of Americans prepare for post-christmas return, Becky Worley is back with how to maximize all those gift cards, what she learned when she did some secret shopping and how she's bringing back the fine art of haggling. Becky, what is secret shopping? Secret shopping is when you go out with a producer and a camera and then you try haggling. It soups nds so aggressive. I wanted to find out if I asked for a discount would store clerks give me the eye and make me feel weird? There's only one way to find out. Let's do some of that secret shopping. ??? the day after Christmas, a big day for sales. It's easy to find the lowest price online. It's not as easy when you're in a department store. But upside of the mall you get your stuff right away. Can I get my local stores to give me a discount or match an online price by asking? Will it be awkward? I'm heading into a bunch of different stores to pick random items and see if they'll match or even beat the prices I find online. 160 on the box. Yikes. Reporter: First I just ask for a discount. Is there any discount that I'm not thinking of? I can bring it down to 144. 144? Yeah. All right. Okay. I'll take that. Reporter: The problem is I found the same shoes online for another $25 off. Next time I'll show them the online price first. I do have a question for you. This facial creams costs $110. I price checked it and I found it for $68 on Amazon. Is there any way you can match that. Nope, we don't do it. You don't know if that product was fresh and you don't know if it's a knockoff. Reporter: They do give a 15% discou on my purchase. Couldn't have been nicer. Not awkward at all to check on price matching. Next these boots, priced in store at $179.99. Can you price match these to something I find online? Let me double-check. Let's do it. You can do it? Yep. Not only did he match the online price of $146.59. He beat that price by 5 cents. Cha-ching. Next online discounts. Can you get them in store too? This sportswear store has 25% off the whole site. Yes, we have a 25% off right now. I can use that in store? Okay. This place has an online coupon for 20% off any one item. Sure enough -- what did I get, 55 bucks off? Yes, ma'am. Ooh. That's good. Ask for the online discount and got the online discount. Now, I just used the Amazon app where you can search Google and click the shopping results to find the lowest online prices, but, Paula, there is one place where I wouldn't do this type of haggling and that's in mom and pop stores. They're getting squeezed so much by online shopping that give them a break this holiday season That's good advice but as you said, ask and you shall receive about 95% of the time. What will you do with that five cents? We'll talk to you about that at 8:00. Coming up, Meghan Markle makes her move. Prince Harry's bride-to-be, her

