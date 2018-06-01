Transcript for Lucky winner in one of the largest jackpots in lottery history

I didn't know where she was going with that. ??? Money money money ??? someone's ticket is worth $450 million or $281 million in cash. If you're a betting man or lady, there's still another huge drawing on the table. Watch this. Overnight one of the largest jackpots in lottery history officially off the market. Across America, with megajackpot. Just one winning ticket now takes the whole $450 million mega millions jackpot. That lucky ticket sold in Florida. But before you give up hope, remember, there's a massive Powerball prize still available and tonight's drawing could make someone $570 million richer. Though the odds of winning are nearly as high as the prize. 1 in 292 million. One tactic some players hope will help even their odds of hitting it big -- I'm feeling lucky. Reporter: Buy a ticket from a store with a lucky streak. Lucky spot. Reporter: Customers from Texas flocked to Rudy's St stop & shop with evidence of their success tacked up on the walls. I felt it today. Reporter: In Ohio, the be-gee's mini marketack up the largest sales and ranks third in the state for winners. It's one of the best feelings. Reporter: What to do with all that cash? I would travel around the world and I would share a good portion of it with all my family. Reporter: That mega millions winner is saying, oh, thank heaven and found out it was sold at the 7-eleven in port Richey, Florida. What would you do if you won that. If you won it at the 7-eleven, get a slurpee, a winning ticket. I would give half of it, 51% away and I'd buy a house in ma maui. I like your style. Make it 40%.

