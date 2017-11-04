Transcript for Mack Wilds talks new music and shares best advice from 'Uncle' Jay Z

I'm excited about our next guest. Our very next guest. He can do it all of you know him from "The wire" and now a new show "The breaks" and new album, please welcome Mack Wilds. ??? Hi. Good to see you. You got it going on. So happy for you. So happy for you. Wow. How you doing? Whoo! He can do it all as a new album that is coming out. Yes. Just wrapped up season one of "The breaks" set in the '90s. Was there something about the decade that you were brought to -- didn't know about. You know what, I think the biggest thing I didn't know about was how much -- how close everybody in hip-hop was. It was such a crazy time. Everybody in hip-hop knew each other. Everybody knew tupac and biggie. You never knew how they collided and loved hip-hop so much. Speak of that method man plays your daddy. In yes. He's from Staten Island. You're from Staten Island. What was it like him playing your daddy. If you know method man he's probably the craziest uncle you can think of. So to actually see him like play a father and like be a strict dad, I'm like that's not you, man. But he's amazing, man. He is an amazing man and every time we get on set we make magic. Your dad is amazing himself. Yeah. You've got fond memories of something he did with you. Yeah, growing up in -- growing up back home you know my dad would throw these big barbecues like big block parties, oh, my god. Like probably the talk of the entire summer. Like and everybody in the whole neighborhood would come out and, you know, have fun and he would always do it around my birthday so it felt like a -- What was his specialty at the barbecue. Oh, what. Everything. Potato salad. Barbecue chicken, macaroni and cheese, my mother's fried chicken. Yo, it's ridiculous. Next one we do one I'll bring you some by. I didn't know Jay Z was your cousin. More like an uncle. More like an uncle. That's a good uncle. No, he's -- you know, he's kind of just been like one of the yard began angels of my career. Somebody I've always looked up to and like if I ever needed any like real mentorship. What's the best advice he's ever given you? Oh, man. Honestly, he told me one thing that Ed burns also told me, less is more. You know, you undersell and you overachieve. Oh. I like that. And you've done it. We saw in the rock boys video with Jay Z. You were in the Adele video "Hello." Yes. I mean, you're doing it, man. All praises to god, man. All braises to god. That blows me away. What I remember from the '90s, man, you're so young. I mean, again I was a kid back then, man, so even like doing "The breaks" or anything like that, you know, I get an opportunity to go back and re-create what I saw, what I idolized as a kid, all of these guys making wu-tang, everybody. It was amazing. So when you think about it, I know you'll undersell what do you want to overdeliver on? What's your dream? Just pure creativity, man. My biggest thing, the one thing I love to do bigger than anything, music, acting, everything is creating. Like I love to create so you'll definitely see a lot more of that. We know that. Thanks for coming in. "Afterhours." What's the music. So, the project, the project "Afterhours." I was kind of recording it at the same time we were shooting both shows, "Shots fired" and "The breaks" and it was crazy because I just kind of -- I was inspired by the nighttime and how things look different and feel different at night so, you know, like a text message at 2:00 A.M. Is different than a text message at 2:00 P.M. Just letting you know. Oh, yeah. So, just talking about all of those feelings and all the thoughts and ideas that kind of lay on you during the nighttime, I kind of used all of that to create an album. That's why it's called "Afterhours." All right. Love it. Great to have you here. Thanks for having me here,

