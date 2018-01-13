Transcript for Major flooding in the Northeast, deep freeze to follow

Millions of you waking up to weather that is changing by the minute right now. Yeah, major storm that carved a path of destruction across the country is moving out as we come on the air. Behind it a rush of cold air so if you're feeling warm air right now you're most likely in for a rude awakening. As this storm Ed through the midwest and northeast it brought with is a treacherous cocktail of heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet all of which combined to cause highway accidents and closures. The northeast dealing with major flooding. This morning we want you to look at this video out of Jefferson county, New York. Chunks of ice just washing up on the road. Not what you want to see. As we mentioned after the floods, the deep freeze look at this map of the frigid temperatures about to set in and rob is tracking it all. Rob, good morning. Good morning, guys. Be careful what you wish for. Big warm-up that causing its own set of problems. The cold air where the rain and sleet is turing over to snow. That's where the frigid arctic air is and this storm coming a week after the big blizzard but entirely different. Another massive winter storm dumping snow, sleet and rain creating dangerous conditions from the temperature valley through new England. Outside Nashville yesterday a massive pileup involving dozens of semi trucks and cars shutting down the westbound lane of I-40 and nearly killer Walter colder and his wife. My wife screamed somebody hit us in the back and another semi that couldn't stop head-on collision and got hit in the front. Reporter: In Ohio and Kentucky heavy snow creating whiteout conditions on the roads there causing multiple dents. Near Pittsburgh, rising temperatures melting snow and relentless rain causing flooding and overtaking roadways. The conditions are only worsening. Reporter: This showing what an ice jam can do rising the river quickly before the ice floes downstream. Dangerous conditions continue after the storm as a blast of arctic air sends temperatures plummeting over 30 degrees. Winter storm now in parts of Pittsburgh as this 12-hour loop shows you where the moisture is going. The heavier end of Boston will move out fairly quickly as will most of this winter precip but it's the temperatures that will be shocking. 60 is what it feels like 24 Boston. Just down the road in binghamton feels like 5 below zero. You get an idea of the temperature gradient. A shock to the system. Windchills will be in the single numbers across much of the area and going in tomorrow morning talking about temperatures and windchills much like they were a week a. So, winter, guys is back. Dan and Paula. That warm front lasted five minutes but I do enjoy it, rob. It is January.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.