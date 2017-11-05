How to make a custom DIY picture frame for Mother's Day

More
DIY expert Nicole Farb shares three decorating tips and the "GMA" anchors compete in the ultimate DIY challenge.
1:55 | 05/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to make a custom DIY picture frame for Mother's Day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47337461,"title":"How to make a custom DIY picture frame for Mother's Day","duration":"1:55","description":"DIY expert Nicole Farb shares three decorating tips and the \"GMA\" anchors compete in the ultimate DIY challenge. ","url":"/GMA/video/make-custom-diy-picture-frame-mothers-day-47337461","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.