Man accused of trying to enter the cockpit of an American Airlines flight en route to Hawaii

More
Anil Uskanil, 25, allegedly headed toward the front of the plane before he was subdued.
3:00 | 05/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man accused of trying to enter the cockpit of an American Airlines flight en route to Hawaii

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47529772,"title":"Man accused of trying to enter the cockpit of an American Airlines flight en route to Hawaii ","duration":"3:00","description":"Anil Uskanil, 25, allegedly headed toward the front of the plane before he was subdued.","url":"/GMA/video/man-accused-enter-cockpit-american-airlines-flight-en-47529772","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.