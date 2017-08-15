Man arrested for plan to bomb Oklahoma bank

More
Jerry Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to detonate what he thought was an explosive-filled van outside a bank in a plot inspired by Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, according to the FBI.
0:52 | 08/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man arrested for plan to bomb Oklahoma bank

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49222565,"title":"Man arrested for plan to bomb Oklahoma bank","duration":"0:52","description":"Jerry Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to detonate what he thought was an explosive-filled van outside a bank in a plot inspired by Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, according to the FBI.","url":"/GMA/video/man-arrested-plan-bomb-oklahoma-bank-49222565","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.