Transcript for Second man charged in the murders of 4 Pennsylvania men

Now to the major new development in the murders of four young men whose bodies were found on a farm in Pennsylvania. A second man has been charged as details of the gruesome murders emerge. ABC's Eva pilgrim who has been on the story from the beginning joins us now from bucks county, Pennsylvania. Eva, good morning. Good morning, two men behind bars cosmo Dinardo accused of murdering those four young men missing for over a week and authorities say he got his cousin to help. New details in the slayings of four Pennsylvania men. Prosecutors now saying the man charged with their murders, 20-year-old cosmo Dinardo lured them to ace family farm and he didn't act alone. His cousin, Sean Kratz now also behind bars. We did find three of those young men buried deep within the ground under an old oil tank. Reporter: Dean Finocchiaro, Tom Meo, mark Sturgis and Jimi Patrick were missing for over a week and investigators put out a twisted line of events. Jimi Patrick came to Dinardo's property to buy marijuana and walking to a remote part of the farm burying him in a hole. Two days later he Mees Dean Finocchiaro on the property for another deal. This time bringing along 20-year-old Sean Kratz. The group walks to this barn where Finocchiaro is allegedly shot in the head. Later that day, they say Dinardo and Kratz meet Tom Meo and mark Sturgis at the property. Shooting them both in the back. A neighbor hearing the gunfire. It was literally almost like somebody was hunting people down. Prosecutors say the pair tried to burn the bodies in a large metal tank but ultimately decided to dig a deep grave using a backhoe to bury them in a 12-foot hole. I'm sorry. Reporter: Dinardo who has a history of mental illness apologizing to cameras. Prosecutors saying he confessed under the promise he wouldn't face the death penalty. As part of that deal, they say Dinardo gave them details of what happened, revealing the location of Jimi Patrick's body which was buried a half mile away from the other three. Prosecutors say they still don't have a motive and may never know. Both of these men are due back in court on these charges at the end of the month. Guys. That is just mystifying and horrifying Eva.

