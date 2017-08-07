Transcript for Man claiming to have explosives takes hostages at Georgia bank

stateside and a hostage crisis at a bank in Georgia. The susct who claimed to be a former marine called our Atlanta affiliate with a long list of grievances. Eva pilgrim joins us with more on how it played out. Good morning. Re0orter: For hours a standoff outside a small army of police inside a man holding two hostages, claiming he had a bomb. That man now dead. Those hostages safe. This morning we're learning why he walked into the bank. Terrifying moments at the suburban Atlanta Wells Fargo bank. A man carrying explosives taking hostages holed up inside. The insinuation was that the explosives were in his backpack and it can carry a large amount. Reporter: Snipers and S.W.A.T. Team members in position. Guns drawn. The man inside, calling our Atlanta affiliate WSB with a list of demands. Why are you holding up the bank, sir. The department of veteran affairs stole my money. They committed fraud and they stole my disability. I'm homeless and destitute. I just want my money back. Reporter: That man former marine named Brian Easley who served two tours in Iraq. Talking about his prior mental health issues upset he was about to become homeless. I told the bank at random, I was going to be out on the street, homeless, no food, no nothing. I don't have much money left. I'm not going to survive the rest of the month. Reporter: A bank employee being held hostage also getting on the phone. Anything else that you can tell us? He's been very resptful. Reporter: Police surround the bank negotiating for him to come out. Hours later tactical teams moving in, those hostages running out. Easley was shot and killed. And investigators say it's still not clear if he had an explosive in the bag in the bank with him. Eva, thank you very much for

