Transcript for Mandalay Bay owner faces backlash from #VegasStrong ad

We turn to Las Vegas and the reaction to a new ad for mgm resorts released weeks after a shooting at its mandalay bay hotel. The spot was sent to send a message of unity but sparked a debate and Matt Gutman has the story. Reporter: This morning mgm is taking heat for its first new ad following the Las Vegas mass shooting. ??? I'm going to let it shine ??? Reporter: The 30-second ad is set to a somber version of the song "This little light of mine" debuting Tuesday during the opening night of the NBA season but social media pouncing with comments like the mgm resorts Vegas strong ad seems oddly capitalistic in the wake of a horrific tragedy. ??? Let it shine let it shine ??? Reporter: Mgm resorts international telling ABC news most of the response has been positive. And that the spot is intended to honor the strength and resilience of Las Vegas, of mgm resorts, mandalay bay and all of our employees. The let it shine ad replaced a heart-pounding predecessor which included the unfortunate line that mgm was there to blow the minds of all mankind. In the wake of the rampage Vegas has grappled with presenting its image. Traditionally centered on wild night life and glitzy attractions. Visitors at the convention authority dropping the iconic slogan what happens here stays here. The strength is our promise for tomorrow. Reporter: Opting instead for commercials and billboards emblazoned with Vegas strong. Security officer Jesus campos tap nothing that sentiment in his appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show. Everyone came together to help even in the darkest hour. Reporter: Almost any ad mgm would have put together following that shooting would have certainly drawn criticism but what's helping, not ads but many hundreds of donations, mostly by private individuals. The total raised so far nearly $16 million. Robin. And the donations continue to roll in, Matt. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.