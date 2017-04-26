Mandisa opens up about overcoming depression

More
The Grammy Award-winning singer speaks out about the depression she suffered following the loss of a close friend.
4:58 | 04/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mandisa opens up about overcoming depression

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47020463,"title":"Mandisa opens up about overcoming depression ","duration":"4:58","description":"The Grammy Award-winning singer speaks out about the depression she suffered following the loss of a close friend. ","url":"/GMA/video/mandisa-opens-overcoming-depression-47020463","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.