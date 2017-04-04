Transcript for Manhunt underway for alleged Texas cop killer

We move on to the search for a cop killer in Texas. Where an officer was ambushed and shot as he arrived for work now learning that the officer told officials just last week he feared for his safety and ABC's Clayton Sandell has the details. Reporter: This morning a manhunt for a cop killer. Overnight police releasing this video of the suspect's getaway car leaving the scene. Investigators believe someone in that car opened fire on Harris county sheriff assistant chief Clint Greenwood just as he arrived to work Monday morning at this Baytown, Texas, courthouse. Gre Greenwood was married and had a 30-year career as a top and prosecutor focused on police corruption. "The Houston chronicle" reports last week he told colleagues he felt threatened by someone he once investigated in a corruption case reportedly writing in an e-mail, I believe this person poses a real threat to my and my family's safety. I heard two shots. He was on the ground and then I saw the cars coming very quickly. Assistant chief deputy Clint Greenwood was found to have been shot at least one time. Reporter: Bullets shattering the windows of his SUV, a helicopter rushed Greenwood to a hospital but he did not survive. Police have not yet named any suspects in this case but they are now offering a reward of up to $65,000 that they hope will lead to an arrest, George. Okay, Clayton Sandell, thanks very much.

