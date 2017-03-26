-
Now Playing: White House plots path forward after health care loss
-
Now Playing: Severe weather threat in multiple states
-
Now Playing: Video shows Las Vegas hotel armed robbery
-
Now Playing: Video emerges of killing of former Russian lawmaker who was Putin critic
-
Now Playing: Reward offered in case of former Tennessee teacher believed to have kidnapped teen student
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump security detail impacts Washington neighbors
-
Now Playing: March Madness 2017 Elite Eight match highlights
-
Now Playing: 'Spiderman: Homecoming' poster released by Marvel Studios
-
Now Playing: GOP leaders pull health care bill
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort volunteers to testify in Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Bellagio armed robbery sends guests running
-
Now Playing: March Madness 2017's first round saw some exciting game play
-
Now Playing: Americans start thinking about summer travel plans
-
Now Playing: Disney CEO Bob Iger confirms Carrie Fisher will remain in 'The Last Jedi'
-
Now Playing: Police officer's scam robocall warning goes viral
-
Now Playing: How to make a bacon, egg and cheese waffle
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania restaurant offers discount for families who have 'phone-free meals'
-
Now Playing: Anthony Anderson talks new season of 'Black-ish'
-
Now Playing: Kristen Bell talks about starring in 'Chips' opposite her husband
-
Now Playing: Anthony Anderson and Kristen Bell play running charades live on 'GMA'