Transcript for Mariah Carey gets second-chance New Year's performance

Mariah Carey had a bit of a cringeworthy start to this year with her performance on new year's rocking eve. Now she is focused on redemption as she heads back to times square for another shot. Adrienne is here with more. What do you think, second time the chance? I have high hopes. Absolutely. I mean singers, songwriter, producer, I mean she's a marvel but it was frustrating in the 2016 celebration for fan, for her, for everybody. Expectations are this year's performance will be flawless. We can't hear but I'll just through the motions. Reporter: Mariah Carey gets a do-over. All right. Reporter: One year after a less than stellar performance on new year's eve which she says was due to technical issues. We didn't have a sound check but it's new year's baby. Reporter: Dick Clark productions and Carey come together jointly releasing this statement. We are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration. ??? Reporter: One of the best-selling female artists of all time Carey has a long history with the show, in 2005 the first artist ever to perform live for the new year's eve broadcast. This year she'll be perched in sky high stilettos in front of a million people. ??? I don't want a lot for Christmas ??? Reporter: In more good news her iconic 23-year-old holiday hit "All I want for Christmas is you" just made it to the top ten on the billboard hot 100 list for the first time since its release in 1994. Two great gifts this Christmas for one of the most timeless performers of a generation. ??? All I want for Christmas is you ??? Ron's already dancing. I'm not going to sing this one this morning. More like a dance walk. That's exactly what it was. Toll you through that. Tongue this cheek. The coast-to-coast celebration for dick charkh's rockin' new eve will include Britney spears' first live performance from Vegas. Live con Sers from some of the biggest names in music in new Orleans including Sugar Land, Nick Jonas will perform and again the show starts at 8:00 eastern right here on ABC. Always rooting for Ryan Seacrest. He's the man. I love these new year's eve shows. I have no doubt about it. Ron's dancing, however -- Taunting. That I liked being a grinch.

