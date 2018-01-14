Transcript for Mark Wahlberg donates paycheck to Time's Up Organization

First, actor Mark Wahlberg donating his hefty pay checks from the reshoots of the movie "All the money in the world." It comes after he was reported to have made 1500 times more than Michelle Williams to refilm scenes when Kevin spacey got the axe. Reporter: Michelle will jams a four-time academy award nominee and a winner on a golden globe, but reportedly made 1% of what Wahlberg did to reshoot those scenes. Overnight, Williams' reaction. This morning, Mark Wahlberg making a block buster donation to the time's up legal defense fund, after a cascade of criticism over major pay disparity. The "All the money in the world" star and his agency, wme, recently taking heat for a deal earning Wahlberg $1.5 million for reshooting scenes that included Kevin spacey. What would it take for you the feel secure? Reporter: His co-star, Michelle Williams, represented by the same agency, apparently unaware of Wahlberg's agreement. Reshooting for $80 a day. Is this some kind of joke? I said, not only would I. I'll give you back my salary if that would help. Reporter: Days after that show of solidarity at the golden globes. People saying she should quit the age spip think a lot of women are looking at their agent there is saying are you going bat for me in the way I expect you to? Reporter: Wahlberg saying he'll put that money into the move for equity. Writing I 100 support the fight for fair pay. And I'm donating the $1.5 million in Michelle Williams' name. Williams responded overnight. My activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they ablgted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effect and sacrifice. Wme telling ABC news the current conversation a reminder that those of news a position of influence have a responsibility to challenge inequitiinequities. The company announcing it, too, will donate $500,000 on behalf of Michelle Williams. William Morris endeavor is trying to buy absolution. They're trying to salvage their big-money client, Mark Wahlberg. Reporter: People are wondering if Michelle Williams will receive any additional compensation. A Hollywood insider says that is unlikely. It will be interesting to see what happens. Tin cider tells me this was great pr move by Wahlberg. And by wme. We'll see. It's hard for wme to save face. The same agency. Let's check out the weather

