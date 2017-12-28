Transcript for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' stars react to Golden Globes nominations

We love it! Ain We are back with the stars of "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Am I pronouncing that correctly? Maisel like basil. It's about a housewife trying to make it in the show business. It's by the directors oof of "Gilmore girls." Everybody, big welcome. I'll start with you. Congratulations. You were nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy, and the show was nominated for best musical or comedy. How is it to wake up and find out you have been no, ma'am faminated for a golden globe? It was amazing. I don't know what answer I was exhibpecting. It was amazing that everybody responded so positively to quickly. You woke up to the new? I was very asleep. The news is early in the morning, and my dog made a noise, and my phone was blowing up. It's a nice way to wake up. Highly recommend it. This show is based in the 1950s, but it's quite timely, having watched it last night and enjoyed what I saw. It's timely as it comes in the middle of the me too movement. I would to know what your thoughts are on the resonance of the show given current events. This is a show about a woman who is apologetically confident. It is written and produced, and directed by an extraordinary woman and extraordinary man who loves extraordinary women. It's -- I think it highlights some of the battles that women fought then and are still fighting today. It's amazing the battles continue. Michael, your thoughts on this? Yeah. I think especially speaking as a man during this period of time, I think men still have a lot to learn from the female perspective, so, you know, these female shows that are coming out now are pretty important. I heard Tom Hanks say, this is a great time for men to shut up and listen. That was a wise thing to say. I want to show people a clip from the show. In this scene, Rachel, you're giving your wedding toast. Take a look. Though I knew love would be great, I had no idea it would be anything that could justify what I paid for this dress. What I paid for that dress. We're very happy. And because it's better than anything I would have imagined, I thought I should get up here and tell you all, that I love this man, and yes, there is shrimp in the egg rolls. Shrimp in egg rolls, not kosher. Hence the controversy. Michael, in that scene, the two of you look very happy, but you turn out to be the villain. Well, or the catalyst from which, you know, her career -- Nice try spinning that. I don't see him as a villain. I see him as flawed, and if you watch the show, I think he has more depth than just being, you know, a superficial villain. That's -- I would agree with that. That is absolutely correct. All right, you guys up for a lightning round? We have a couple of seconds. All right. Here we go. If you could live in any era, which would you choose? Rachel first, then Michael. The 1800s. Civil war. Always a fun time to live. Yeah. I would say the '60s or '70s because of the music and pencilen. I like that. What's your favorite show to binge watch? "Insecure". Great show. "Stranger things." Also great show. Who is your favorite comedian? Joan rivers. And your character has been compared to Joan rivers. Yes. I liked robin Williams. What is your favorite thing to do when not onset? Have a lot of coffees with friends. Nice. Sleep. And finally, what are your pet peeves? Okay. I really hate when people are cutting food and they scrape the knife and the fork. Yes! Like a chalk board. I hear you. Michael, don't do that. I don't do that. Texting during movies. Yes, I agree. I got a lot of applause there. You did. Michael and Rachel, great to meet you, and great job on the show. It is really good, and we should tell you that "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is streaming now on Amazon prime.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.