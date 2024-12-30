Biden announces $2.5 billion in Ukraine defense assistance

The funding will bring an "immediate influx of capabilities," Biden said.

WASHINGTON and LONDON -- President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the United States would offer almost $2.5 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine, a move that will bring an "immediate influx of capabilities" as the country defends itself against Russia's assault.

"At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine's position in this war over the remainder of my time in office," Biden said in a statement.

The support will include both a $1.25 billion drawdown package for Ukraine's military and a $1.22 billion package authorized through the U.S. Department of Defense's Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, according to Biden. The department has now used all funds allocated by Congress under that initiative, he added.

Prior to the announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the support would be "significant" for his forces fighting against the Russian invasion.

"This support is crucial to stabilizing the front lines -- every additional supply from our partners means more saved lives of our soldier," he said on Sunday. "We are also working to ensure that other partners maintain their support at the necessary level."

The new support packages are expected to help the Ukrainian military with ongoing battlefield efforts, along with "longer-term supplies of air defense, artillery and other critical weapons systems," Biden said.

The president added that he's "directed my Administration to continue surging as much assistance to Ukraine as quickly as possible -- including drawing down older U.S. equipment for Ukraine, rapidly delivering it to the battlefield, and then revitalizing the U.S. defense industrial base to modernize and replenish our stockpiles with new weapons."

The U.S. Department of Defense will be delivering hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets and hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine, Biden said, "which will strengthen Ukraine’s hand as it heads into the winter."