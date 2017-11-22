Transcript for 'Mattress Mack' prepares to feed Houstonians on Thanksgiving

Back now with a Houston hero, the man the city has come to love, mattress Mack, aka Jim mcingvale and opened his store to those who needed a place to sleep when they had nowhere else to go. Glad to have Mac with us this morning. Hey, Mac, how are you doing? ? Hey, Michael, how are you doing? Great to be on. Great to have you. We said you let people sleep in your store that had nowhere to go during the hurricane and now you're making Thanksgiving dinner for everybody and a lot is going on behind you. See people unloading trucks behind you. We do have -- we're unloading truckloads. Have about 100,000 pounds of food we plan on feeding 15,000 to 20 though thousand people here tomorrow. Going to be a beautiful sunny day and great way to give thanks we made it through the hurricane and have lots of exciting food trucks, Turkey, dressing, ham, quite an event and inviting everybody in Houston and Texas. You have to have a good appetite is the only requirement. We say you'll feed your neighbors, 15,000 to 20,000 neighbors. That's a lot -- I'm curious. Mac, what gave you this idea? It's your hometown and have done so much for the city. What made you say, you know what, let me cook Thanksgiving dinner for so many people? You know, Thanksgiving has been a tradition in the united States for hundreds of years and it's a great time for us to gathering to as a community all over the city and lots of people at gallery furniture give thanks for what we have and share relationships and people get th together not on the cell phone but meeting new friends is great so it's a great way to bring the community together and say, thank you for everybody getting through this horrible hurricane and everybody helping each other. It's been a tremendous growth period for Houston and we had a lot of hardships with the hurricane but now we're coming back and we want to say thank you to the citizens as we get together tomorrow and share Thanksgiving dinner together. No. No. Oh, no. We can't lose him. Bring him back. We want Mac. We want Mac. I'm not sure that's going to do it. The great thing about mattress Mack he has this motto, living is giving and on his list he has 6,000 foster kids who will come and enjoy Thanksgiving dinner as well. As you see he is inviting the entire city. It's what he does. You know this is just who he is. Yeah, the city has given him a lot and he realizes that and he gives back in big ways, so well done by him and everybody enjoy Thanksgiving there with mattress Mack. Supply really thought this was going to work, bring back Mac. T-shirts are coming up next with bring back Mac.

