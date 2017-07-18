Transcript for Medical team to meet with Charlie Gard's parents

We move on to the legal battle to save Charlie gard. He is the British baby with a rare genetic condition at the center of a life support controversy. His parents are fighting for the right to seek treatment overseas and an American doctor has charged him to see if that might work. James Longman is in London with the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, George. Today a meeting between all those involved in Charlie's care could well decide his fate. The U.S. Specialist Dr. Michio Hirano has assessed Charlie. He spent four hours doing that and been able to discuss his findings with doctors here at the great Ormond children's hospital. It is the first time they've discussed it after properly examining him. They're able to do that because they've been given honoree status, full access to his medical records and scans. Involved in the meeting is Connie Yates, his mother, here to hear all the competing arguments and then it's also Charlie has an incredibly rare genetic disease and his doctors here say he should be allowed to die. His parents are disagreed. They'll hope that professor Hirano will be able to provide the proof that is needed in order to get Charlie over to the United States. So, the next stage is that all this competing clinical evidence is compiled, sent over to a judge and he's then able we think possibly next week to make his ruling for baby Charlie gard. James, of course, the family wants to do everything they can for their son.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.