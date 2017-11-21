Transcript for Meet the 14-year-old New York Times columnist

Now we have a treat. Okay. We'll meet the first kid columnist for "The New York Times." Just 14 years old freshman in high school. This all came after a nationwide search, please welcome Harper Ediger. I love that name, my daughter Harper, as well and her mom Maureen. Hi. So, Harper, tell us what it feels like to be the first kid columnist for such a major newspaper? Well, it's pretty crazy, because I wasn't sure what to expect and like it's really crazy to see your writing in paper and it's just an unbelievable experience. It's been so much fun. And I'm really enjoying it. You know what, Harper, what you're doing right now, you'll inspire a lot of kids but I'm sure a lot are wondering how did this all come about? So, two teachers at my school, miss Dolan and miss surrey, they told me about this opportunity, they got me the application and everything and I sent in a sample of writing and I kind of -- I waited to are a long time for an e-mail and I got it. And my school just kind of tries to empower females, that's our mission and so this was a really cool opportunity for that. And I got to thank my teachers for bringing this to me. Such wonderful teachers we've all had in our life and you're right there, Harper. All right, Maureen, okay, your daughter is a columnist for "The New York Times." Yes. Come on. That's pretty cool. I know. It's pretty unbelievable. She was so eager as Harper is for everything that she tackles. She was so excited and eager to submit her answer and then for the next 18 days every day she would say, mom, I haven't heard back from "The New York Times" and I was trying to be the encouraging reassuring mom and say, well, you know, I'm sure they're just reading through a lot of submissions but inside my head I was thinking, yeah, don't hold your breath because it's "The New York Times" so when she called me and she got the e-mail that she got the job I really was speechless and also not really surprised because Harper is a pretty amazing kid and I'm glad that she gets to share her gift. Yes. Let's try out some advice on her, okay. We asked our audience to send in questions and the first came from Isabella. She's 9 in third grade. Hi, Harper, here's my problem. One of my friends is being mean to another one of my friends. How do I stop her and stay friends with them both? It's a good question. Okay, I think the thing that's important to remember here is that you can be friends with both of them. But they don't have to be friends with each other. I think that that's the important thing to remember here and the next time one of them is being mean to the other one, just remind them not to get frustrated with each other and maybe yusz to take a break. Ah, good advice there. Good advice there, Harper. So it's wonderful to see your mom juice beaming with pride sitting next to you so what does the future hold for you, Harper? That question, what do you want to be when you grow up? Well, I definitely want to do something in acting or in theater. It's on my bucket list to be on Broadway. At least one show. Hopefully that would turn into a career but if not I would like to do something in science, maybe engineering. Wow. Renaissance lady. All rht. Well, you're off to a great start. Never too early to have a bucket list. I got to tell you. Maureev and Harper, all the best to you. Thank you all so very much for sharing your story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.