Transcript for Meet the founders of 'Adopt a Family' live on 'GMA'

Robin, Sabrina jureidini and Pam Engle are right here in the audience. Thanks for joining us. Pam, you didn't even know each other. No we didn't. Tell us how it began. Oh, my goodness. I think it started with Sabrina's post on Facebook. It was a Facebook post in the middle of the night. My husband and I were driving home and we have several friends down there and I was just sick and I said we have to do something and so I'm going to start -- we can get 20 or 30 family covered that would be great and within, I mean we broke 27,000 last week. So. Yeah. I know. Thank you for that. Very, very small as you just pointed out your outreach has just ballooned. Talk about what you've been able to accomplish and how you've been able to accomplish it. Well, everything we have been able to accomplish is because of the sort of our adopters and it's just everybody getting the word out there and once again people like you that are bringing awareness to the island and the need that's down there. We just can't thank you enough and, yeah, Sabrina mentioned we've hit 27,000 boxes that we sent to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. And a short two-month span and we really think that they're making a difference and it's that personal connection that really makes us unique. So thank you. Such a morale booster to get these boxes and see these notes. It's just -- even if -- if they can't use something in there they can find somebody who does. Just to know they're not forgotten. That's exactly what it is. Yeah. We can see the excitement on your faces. A little surprised by all this. I was tiring up. This is very emotional for us. We just met today right here in the green room. We've never met. Yes. So we just met. Well, thank you. You set a great example. You've done a lot of good. Back to Michael down in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.