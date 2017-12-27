-
Now Playing: Combined lottery jackpots exceed $600M for Mega Millions, Powerball
-
Now Playing: Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots grow to nearly $500M
-
Now Playing: Amazon reveals biggest holiday sellers
-
Now Playing: Residents in high-tax states rush to file property taxes before new rules take effect
-
Now Playing: Wonderful news for brick-and-mortar companies and online retailers
-
Now Playing: How to get the lowest price on items purchased in stores
-
Now Playing: Holiday returns and where to get the best deals today
-
Now Playing: How to protect, use and exchange gift cards
-
Now Playing: Last-minute Christmas gift ideas for procrastinators
-
Now Playing: Holiday shoppers are running out of time to find the perfect Christmas gift
-
Now Playing: Last-minute shoppers may get some great deals this holiday season
-
Now Playing: Several businesses announce bonuses to workers after passage of tax cut bill
-
Now Playing: Last-minute Christmas shopping tips
-
Now Playing: Experts warn of holiday shipping scams
-
Now Playing: Must-have shipping deadlines for last-minute holiday shopping
-
Now Playing: Disney CEO Bob Iger announces Fox deal
-
Now Playing: Walt Disney Co. to acquire parts of 21st Century Fox Inc.
-
Now Playing: Experts warn of delays in holiday shipping
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old YouTube star toy reviewer reportedly makes $11M
-
Now Playing: CEO of La Colombe coffee: 'I don't want this tax cut'