Transcript for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pose in candid engagement photos

Now to our "Gma" cover story taking you inside Meghan Markle's royal Christmas celebration with prince Harry, the happy couple just releasing those new engagement photos. Take a look and Markle getting an unprecedented invitation that hasn't been extended to other fiancees before and Diane Macedo has all the details and possible drama. Diane, good morning. There is a lot going on and they are in love and clearly they are photogenic. Twitter is going crazy over prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official engagement photos and this comes as they get ready to mark another milestone. Meghan's first Christmas with the queen. Meghan Markle and prince Harry just might break the internet today after releasing their official engagement photos. The pictures share on Twitter show them cuddling up and showing off that engagement ring as she prepares to become the first fiancee to attend the royal family's traditional Christmas celebrations. People at sanderingham tend to be close friends of the queen. I think the invitation for Meghan shows that the queen is someone who loves her grandson very much and wants him to be happy. Reporter: The queen kicked off the festivities with her pre-christmas lunch at Buckingham palace. The purpose is to have more extended members of the family who won't join her at sandringham together for a Christmas gathering and would have been the first time the many extended members would have met Meghan. Reporter: But Meghan looked calm as she arrived with Har I sporting $5,000 diamond drop earrings and a glimpse of the outfits $240 black and white dress from self-portrait sold out in minutes and prince William and his family joined afterwards. As they prepare to head to the estate Meghan may have at least seven holiday outfit changes as she joins the Royals for the celebration. They gather for a big black-tie dinner an Christmas eve and not Christmas day and the tradition is to give her joke presents. She'll walk with the Royals to church on Christmas morning. Here's hoping the weekend goes as smoothly as Christmas lunch did. Meghan reportedly jumped right into British tradition by reading a corny joke and everyone apparently found her delightful which, by the way, if that is the criteria for a royal, I'm ready. Corny jokes. Thanks so much. We want to go to our

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.