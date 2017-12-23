Transcript for Meghan Trainor engaged to 'Dear Future Husband' Daryl Sabara

Time for "Pop news." Adrienne is already dancing waiting for Ron. I'm done. That was it? Yeah. For today. One and done. Ron pulled a hammy. Oh, my goodness. A little clue for you. ??? It's all about that bling ??? Meghan Trainor. Yes, very good. Big announcement about her dear future husband. The singer just got engaged and shared the happy news with fans on Instagram with this video of the proposal, her tearful but happy reaction. This all took place the day before her 24th birthday. Happy birthday, you're married. She says she's in shock but has never been this happy. Shocked she was asleep. What? What do you mean. Stop, Ron. Let me stay out of the pot. Did you see that? I had a chance to interview her once. She's great. I'm happy for the gir. Birthday and a ring. What's better than that. They may call it the farewell tour but may see a fourth "Pitch perfect" movie. "Pitch perfect 3" was set to be the last but it was said to the "Hollywood reporter" she would like to see it go on until the wheels fall off. That's music to "Pitch perfect" fans. It has earned over 400 million at the global box office and "Pitch perfect 3" is projected to rake in up to 29 million this weekend. That is as they say is a cap-awesome. Ride the wave of success. This Christmas weekend I'm going to be working but last weekend William I'll call it I went home and saw a play and fund-rais fund-raiser. This is the kind of show that would spark anybody's holiday spirit. ??? the trip started with, of course, emceeing this fund-raiser. We were able to raise some much needed funds for the mercy guild through Sacramento helping hands and received a nice big check from Ernst & young and visited my old car dealership. Were you allowing them to call you gordita. The fat money wasn't for me but for the kids. For the charity. But visited some local restaurants and friends that I know. Making some donations and everything special. Thank you to everyone including my co-emcee pat Walsh and shoutout to my hometown. Good for you. Very, very nice. And it's breakfast time and I'm putting a holiday twist on everything. Check out these peppermint croissants from union fare in New York. They have a candy cane filling and a lot of people think croissants -- Candy cane filling? This is actually an Austrian creation. Skeptics over there. Looks like tandoori. Go for it, Mary. I know what you're doing, putting me up on this. I don't even want to eat it because I have to keep talking but taste it and tell me. You don't have to brush your teeth. Peppermint is good. Two great Tays that taste great together. I think it would be delicious warmed up. I have to say this, I have recently gave up eating dessert so that's why I'm not eating this. You have mine. I'll be the boring guy over here. You're missing out. I'm the worst. Thank you, thank you for being here. We'll have you again tomorrow and we'll see you tomorrow, guys. Go for it.

