Transcript for Mel B files for a restraining order against her estranged husband

Back now with those shocking claims from former spice girl Mel B. About physical and emotional abuse from her estranged husband, kept secret for years. ABC's Adrienne Bankert is here with the details. Good morning to you, Adrienne. Reporter: Good morning to you, Lara, George, of course, we do know that these shocking and surprising allegations are an all too familiar headline. The national coalition of domestic violence reporting one in three women have been victims of abuse. Chances are we all know someone who has been in these same shoe answer now questions about what was really going on in Mel b.'s marriage. ??? If you wanna be my lover ??? ??? you got to get with my friends ??? Reporter: This morning the former spice girl known as scary spice revealing terrifying new allegations of abuse by her now estranged husband. Melanie, please. Reporter: Melanie brown, a/k/a Mel B. Making the explosive claims in legal documents obtained by ABC news accusiing Steven belafonte claiming he called her fat, ugly and old. The 41-year-old singer asking a judge for a restraining order against him who held himself out to be the son of the famous singer Harry belafonte but is not related in fact. The physical abuse first began the morning after the 2007 finale claiming her husband of less than a year choked and slammed her to the floor. And following the spice girls' iconic reunion at the 2012 olympic games, brown claims belafonte punched her requiring her to see a doctor. Those injuries seen here in this photo provided by brown's lawyers. Reports now surfacing that brown's boss Simon Cowell became so concerned after the "X factor" judge appeared on stage with visible bruises in 2014 -- You made me cry a little bit. Reporter: He arranged for brown to see divorce lawyers. Also included in brown's declaration, accusations belafonte had an intimate relationship with the children's nanny Lorraine Gillis. Something Gillis denies to ABC news. Everybody wish my beautiful daughter a happy birthday. Reporter: A judge graventsing her request for that restraining order following her petition for divorce from belafonte filed last month in which she seeks sole custody of the couple's 5-year-old daughter. So, we contacted Melanie brown overnight. Her reps got back to us this morning saying they have no further comment at this time. As far as Steven belafonte, his lawyers said he vehemently denies the allegations and his biggest concern right now is the safety and well-being of his daughter and stepdaughters. What many are wondering why Mel B. Stayed. Experts say many remain in abusive relationships because of fear and shame but the number one reason is because the abuser controls their financial resources leaving them with no money to break free. Just a lot of missing information. We still have so many questions and such a crazy story. A lot of moving parts. We hope everybody turns out okay. Hope she's okay and glad she has broken free. Thank you very much.

