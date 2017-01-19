Transcript for Melania Trump's Story: From Slovenia to the White House

tomorrow and so we'll take a closer look at the incoming first lady, Melania trump, her journey from a small town in Slovenia all the way to the white house and, Amy, I know you have much more on all this. I do. Melania's rise is most close to the first lady herself, the journey she took to stand next to her husband as he's sworn in began half a world away in a tiny industrial town in central Europe. On the eve of becoming our next first lady of the United States, all eyes are on Melania trump. But before there was 1600 Pennsylvania avenue or the new York City penthouse inspired by versailles, this was Melania's home, a modest apartment building in the town of sevnica and reveals humble beginnings and the start of her unconventional road to the white house. Born into communism in 1970, a young Melania seen here grew up spending much of her childhood on this playground and in the halls of her elementary school. It was here where she caught the high of Slovenia fashion photographer stane Jerko. It's these photos that sent her to Paris, Milan and New York where she met trump at a fashion party in 1998 an encounter she described to Barbara Walters. He asked for my number and I said I will not give you my number so if you give me your numbers, I will -- I will call you. Reporter: The couple wed in 2005 at trump's mar-a-lago estate and welcomed son Barron a year later. While her husband crisscrossed the country in a bid for the white house, Melania stayed behind to take care of him, a decision she discussed with George last October. Keep him balanced and I just want to have him out of the spotlight for now. Reporter: Melania taking center stages at the Republican national convention where she was greeted with a standing ovation. But then widely criticized for he speech and its similars to the one Michelle Obama gave in 2008. The 46-year-old already making history as the first foreign born first lady since John quincy Adams' wife Louisa. She's only been an American citizen for ten years. I think that that's a very interesting way of us to look at this job. She'll have different perspectives on that. And in recent decades the role of the first lady has changed dramatically and only time will tell how Melania trump leaves her own mark on the white house. For now we know she will stay behind in New York while her son Barron finishes the school year. Amy, thank you. Cokie Roberts is back with us now what long with author and presidential historian mark Updegrove. I like that. Thank you. You didn't get the memo about -- My green suit. Next time, robin. At least green tie. We'll call you. Thank you. We heard what Amy was talking about that Melania will spend time here in New York and also in D.C. Commuting like that. Has that happened before. No, that hasn't happened before but it's a comfortable plane and it probably won't take much longer than me to get downtown from my house in the suburbs so it'll be fine. How have we seen the role of a first lady change over the years. Eleanor Roosevelt changed the role of first lady irrevocably and since then lady bird Johnson once said that there is no definition of the role of first lady in the constitution. But with the role comes a podium if she chooses to use it and she did. Lady bird Johnson and subsequent first ladies have, as well. It's expected. They all have to some degree. Eleanor Roosevelt was more public and modern communications but Martha Washington lobbied the congress for veterans' benefits. Way back then. I think it's safe to say that her husband has been a N nontraditional candidate. I think that's safe to say. People want to know will she be nontraditional or follow along as we've seen before, make her own rules? She'll make her own rules because there are no rules. It doesn't come with a job description, first lady and it also comes with a great deal of suspicion. People worry, you know, she has all that power and she can't be fired and she's a woman and all of that worries people. But I think that she will find a way to find her voice in the role. It's tough for her because she's never been in politics. She's never been first lady of a state which was hard for Michelle Obama, frankly, but I think that she'll find her way. It's taken them all a little bit of time. Right, exactly. Okay, that is how we perceive her publicly. Privately what is the role of first lady? The president is the commander in chief. In so many ways she is the caretaker in chief. She takes care of the family and we saw Michelle Obama take care of Sasha and Malia as mother but vitally important for her to take care of her son and she's staying here in New York to provide some continuity for him before moving to Washington. And to take care of her husband too. Nancy Reagan famously sort of monitored her husband's schedule to ensure he wasn't being overtaxed or overburdened. That's what first ladies do as well. Private role of the first lady also being the only person who can tell the president the truth and whether that's true in this marriage, who knows. That's a wife's role. A wife's role. Okay, well, mark, cokie, I'll see you there in Washington. We'll be together. Tonight, you can see an inside look at America's new first family, a special edition of "20/20" and tomorrow it starts at 7:00 A.M. Eastern on ABC and "Gma." "Deals & steals" coming up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.