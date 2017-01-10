Transcript for 'Men in Black' spinoff reportedly in the works

??? All right, all right. Time for "Pop news." Yeah. We have special guests from the aspca. They're the best. Joining us are doggies. And Rena, you brought along, it's bayou. Charlie in your lap, and espresso with Dan. He's more of a latte really. What's going on this month? The entire month of October is adopt a shelter dog month. It's a great way to raise awareness about dog adoption. And all at the aspca we're launching a brand-new campaign, find your fido. He's finding his treat. We celebrate all sorts of random holidays. This is a good one pip like this. National adopt a shelter dog month. And there is a hashtag. #Findyo #findyourfido. We want people to keep pet adoption at the top of their nd. Get involved in volunteering. Donating. And picking up cute dogs. Adopting an animal is a great way to save a life, and improve your own. You are a sweetheart. He loves pets. Especially shelter pets. A lot to celebrate today in "Pop news." "Men in black" is is coming back. The difference between you and me? I make this look good. ??? Here come the men in black ??? Nice. Bring it. ??? I want you to remember ??? okay. If the dogs start howling. I thought we were going to hear the music. Will Smith will not be in the next video, or movie, rather. Video, as I go oel school. Steven Spielberg is set to executive produce. Look for it in theaters in may 2019. It's a really early teaser for you. Let's talk about Miley Cyrus. She was in is spotlight overnight at New York's Madison square garden with Billy Joel. ??? I'm in a New York state of mind ??? That was just amazing. She really did bring down the house. I want to believe our Eva pilgrim was there in the audience. I think she came back to that celebration, she and dad, Billy ray Cyrus. Two billies of the evening. They took together this duet of "Achy breaky heart." ??? Don't break my heart my achy breaky heart ??? It's going to be okay. It was a very cool due terks on to see the dad and the daughter. I'm just happy for Miley. She seems to have a new lease of fulfillment, really. Finally, it's October. Paula and I are already eating. Actually -- ooh, I just realized what flavor I have. Ron has hid, too. It's national dessert month in October. We're keeping the chocolate away there the doggies. We have doughnut sundaes. Made to order doughnuts from duck doughnuts in middle town, New Jersey. Get ice cream on your doughnut. Whatever toppings you want. I have ert worm gummy worms. Adopt a shelter dog.

