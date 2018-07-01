Transcript for #MeToo movement will take center stage at the Golden Globes

Welcome back. It's going to be a big night in Hollywood tonight. Some of its biggest names are preparing to make a very powerful sfamt. The first awards show since the explosion of the me too movement. Many celebrities will show solidarity by wearing black. Chris Connelly is in Los Angeles with more on what to expect. They're calling this the black cart this year. Reporter: That's right, Dan. Good morning. It was a leader who said the revolution is not a dinner party. Tonight, the the golden globes will try to put on both simultaneously. An open bar awards show. And a rebellion against Hollywood's old way of doing business. Lit no be another awards show. Not now. The power and significance of the me too movement in Hollywood in full force. I think there is a power there that can be reached no other way. Except for when people you know, fly in formation. Reporter: Women nominees likely to be wearing black. It's not about standing out. Black levels the playing field. And this is about equality. That's the best way to show it. Reporter: An attempt to reject the purely decorative and provide a solemn display of solidarity. I'm definitely going to be wearing black and standing with the women standing up for other women. It's a message of solidarity. Support. Community within our industry. I will be in a black dress and be proud to be standing there with the other actresses. Reporter: Men dressing in black to show they're support. It's an nor be part of the new wave and new generation of show business. Reporter: Women may be speaking their minds in support of the victims of alleged sexual misconduct by the powerful. I think it's a cultural change. Reporter: Women who may get a say include Sally Hawkins for the shape of water. And Frances mcdormand for three billboards outside ebbing, Missouri. Meryl Streep is in the running for her work in "The post." Best actress comedy or musical figures to show saoirse roanen. Best spofrting actor may become major talking point. Should I got to the "All the money in the world's" Christopher plum person a last-minute substitution by director Ridley Scott for the now shamd Kevin spacey. And the movie categories, "The shape of water" and "The post" with favorites. It might be lady bird or get out. Whether we'll talk about the movies when this is over is unclear. An important cultural moment. Thank you for quoting moo too song. Doesn't happen often. Thank you.

