Transcript for Michelle Obama pays special tribute at the 2017 ESPY Awards

Maybe should stay in shock. Exactly. Last night's espys there, the oscars of the sports world. Michelle Obama last night's special guest. T.J. Holmes on hand for all of it. Hey, T.J. Reporter: Good morning, George. From Michael Phelps to the Chicago cub, of course, it was quite ar in sports, but some of the biggest applause last night was actually reserved for people who are not professional athletes and then the moment that everybody is talking about when host Peyton manning told a joke that one NBA superstar did not seem to appreciate. The former first lady, award winning actor, tiny heroes, even snoop Dogg. This is going to be a breeze. Reporter: All there to help make the 25th annual espy awards one of the biggest ever. Simone Biles, NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, the golden state warriors and a baseball team whose award was over a century in the making. 108 years of waiting is hardly a moment. Reporter: Bill Murray on hand to present the cubs with their trophy and enjoy one last champagne celebration. A standing ovation greeted the Jimmy V award for perseverance winner. Don't give up. Don't ever give up. These words by Jimmy V I have been living by my entire life. Reporter: You said this guy is an inspiration to you here. He is the first to put other people before himself and everything that he does with a smile on his face even when he's going through some tough types. Reporter: Former first lady Michelle Obama presented Eunice Kennedy shriver posthumously with the Arthur ashe award for courage. I'm proud to be joined by these special olympians who represent millions around the world. Reporter: Peyton manning handled hosting duties although his joke about Kevin Durant's move seemed to fall flat at least with Kevin Durant. Our gymnastics team was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year. Reporter: Manning told me backstage k.d.'s reaction was not part of the script. He knows what a big fan I am of him. Reporter: That wasn't staged. You didn't it beforehand. A good zinger is probably good for him. Reporter: Kevin Durant had fun with it. He wasn't upset playing it up and something you did not see in that celebration on stage with Bill Murray, he came backstage to talk to me and had blood running down his hand. He had cut himself during that celebration. He didn't need to go to a hospital but a cause we've been waiting a long time for. From opening the champagne bottle. Reporter: Yes, he was out there throwing that knife around and absolutely slashed his hand and he was bleeding pretty good backstage. Oh, okay. Hope he's all right. Yeah. Worth it, though, the celebration. Thanks, T.J. We'll check back with you later

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.