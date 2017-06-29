Transcript for Michelle Rodriguez threatens to leave 'Fast and Furious' franchise

Good morning, Rebecca. Back now with our big board and that "Fast and furious" star, one of the most successful franchise 234z film history could be losing one of its star. That would be Michelle Rodriguez threatening to quit unless purchases give her more of a role and Larry Hackett here to talk about it. You have the first details. This is a very big deal. This franchise has raked in more than $5 billion in the last decade but now one of its biggest stars, Michelle Rodriguez, taking to Instagram saying it's time to show some love to the women threatening to leave if they don't. You should be watching from the side. I wouldn't want to get any exhaust on that pretty face. How about you put your money where your mouth is. Reporter: The no nonsense female phenom but Michelle Rodriguez threatening to pull away. See Ya. Reporter: Apparently over the franchise's treatment of women. The high octane actress writing on Instagram I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one or I just might have to say good-bye. Fighting words from the actress who said she once had to fight filmmakers to allow her character to throw a punch in a male-driven brawl. What is it going to be? Reporter: During his final week of filming last year, Dwayne "The rock" Johnson taking to Facebook expressing his loyalty to his female co-stars touting their professionalism on set calling them always amazing. As for Rodriguez, she's hoping her star power can turn the wheels of change. And there are a lot of people rooting for her this morning. Rodriguez explaining in a recent interview that the imbalancof power weighs heavily on her mind not just because of her role but the diminished roles of other female actresses in the franchise and says the only leverage I have as an individual is my participation. As an actor that's your leverage. It is. She wasn't specific in what her concerns were. What do you think. I'm not surprised. She's not going to start saying I need seven more lines but the interaction she finds embarrassing. The times they speak to each other about something other than a man and this movie fails that. She's been in it with 16 years with another character and the times she's said something to her is five times. The fact of the matter is these movies can change. They're not just testosterone parades. "Wonder woman" being a case in point. Starring in the "Fast and furious" franchise, it's a great idea and I think she's put the studio and filmmakers on their heels. What would happen if she left? I don't want to say conclusively but probably not much. Paul walker who was one of the co-stars died in 2013 and the now movies are making more money than they've ever made. This wouldn't be just about her character leaving but about the circumstances of her character leaving. All this attention now being paid. If she walks away from the franchise because the filmmakers in her mind were unwilling or unable to give meaningful roles or lines to women within these kind of comic book settings that's not a good thing. You bring up "Wonder woman" and that's a good point. It wasn't just a powerful female cast but the director as well. You would think Hollywood would want to jump on a bandwagon. It was a huge success in the box office. More successful than a number of other superhero flips that have done quite well. There was unbelievable pressure on "Wonder woman." Patty Jenkins, the director and filmmaker talked about the unbelievable pressure she felt in making this film a success. The fact that it was successful means very likely we're going to see a sequel and pore follow because we know now there is interest. If there are consumers there will be films for them. But you point to a broader issue here. "Usa today" has a statistic in the paper, 149 movies coming out next year. 92% are directed by men. The fact of the matter is it is -- 92. Incredibly male dominated business and while there is success in this particular franchise, I think Michelle Rodriguez is being very smart. She's not going to have this podium forever. She won't be in a billion dollar franchise forever. Seems like she's using it for something beyond money. Talking about the way women are portrayed in the film. There are women in the films like Charlize Theron and Helen mirren has joined the cast so there's some consciousness of that but she says just because these are kind of action movies and what takes place is a fantasy it doesn't mean portrayals of women can be equally as simplistic. It's how they're portrayed. Thank you both very much.

