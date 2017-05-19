Midwest slammed by tornado outbreak

Tornadoes and damaging winds hit states from Illinois to Oklahoma, while Colorado was hit by a surprise snowstorm.
1:59 | 05/19/17

Transcript for Midwest slammed by tornado outbreak

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

