Transcript for Minneapolis mayor reacts to police shooting of bride-to-be

Thanks very much. New details about that deadly police shooting in Minneapolis. A bride-to-be killed after calling 911 for help. We're now learning more about the police officer as her heartbroken family demands answers. We'll hear from the mayor in a moment but first ABC's linsey Davis is on the scene there for us with new reporting. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning, robin. You can see the alley where she was killed right behind me. Answers are trickling in very slowly. While we still don't know what led up to the death of Justine damond, we now know what caused it. The medical examiner is ruling her death a homicide from a gunshot to the abdomen. Our hearts are broken and we are utterly devastated. Reporter: The fiance of Justine damond is pleading with Minneapolis police asking them to explain why an officer shot and killed his future bride. Sadly her family and I have been provided with almost no additional information from law enforcement. Reporter: The 40-year-old originally from Australia is seen in this video from 2015 talking about her spiritual journey. I'm originally from Sydney, Australia, and we have a beautiful tradition there. Reporter: She was getting married next month. But that all changed Saturday night at 11:28 when she called police to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home. Female screaming behind the building. Reporter: Just four minutes later officers on the scene reported they'd opened fire. 530, I'm starting cpr. Copy, 530. Reporter: No dash cam and both officers' body cameras were turned off. I have a lot of questions. Reporter: The Minneapolis star tribune says damond in pajamas approached the police parked at the end of this alley 100 feet behind her house and say she was standing at the driver's side of the vehicle when the officer in the passenger seat reportedly reached across the vehicle and opened fire shooting her through the driver's side door. That officer, identified as Mohamed Noor, a two-year veteran of the force. Noor, a somali-american joined the force two years ago and has had three complaints filed against him, two still open. The 31-year-old has been sued after a may incident where a woman complained he grabbed her too roughly. Sources close to the investigation tell ABC news' Minneapolis affiliate that damond was shot two to three times. No weapons were found at the scene other than the officer's gun. Noor is partner of now both on administrative leave and Noor's attorney released a statement saying damond's family is in his daily thoughts and prayers and added Noor joined the police force to serve the community. Robin. All right, thank you very much. Now the mayor of Minneapolis, Betsy hodges joins us. We appreciate you spending some time with us because don't have to tell you the grief, the outrage. This happened on Saturday, still no explanation as to how or why this happened. Are you satisfied with how police and investigators are handling this thus far? Well, first, I have to agree with you this is just a devastating thing for our community, for the country, for the world really. It's just tragic and awful and disturbing. And we as a city have a policy now that we do not investigate ourselves. And so in critical incidents like this, so the state bureau of criminal apprehension took over right away and have been the lead investigator. I encourage them to give as much information as swiftly as possible, but not compromising the investigation. But I have the same questions everybody has, what happened? But you're the mayor and the family of Justine, aren't they deserving of some explanation at this point, something? Yes, I mean, I've spoken to her fiance. You know, he has the same questions everyone has. But we need to make sure that there's an investigation so we can answer those questions thoroughly and whatever happens, but I don't know what the answers are, that's the trade-off of an independent investigation as we aren't in charge of it. But, you know, I know the bca is doing the best they can and moving as swiftly as they can or I hope so and I hope that they release as much information as they can as swiftly as they can. One of the many questions, the body cameras. Now Minneapolis police are required to have them. Neither officer had turned his on. I'm sure that's one of the many questions that you have like the rest of us. Why? Yes, absolutely. You know, I fought hard to make sure we have body cameras. They're very powerful tools. They're not an infallible tool but important tool in 21st century policing and I don't know why it wasn't turned on. I don't know what happened. That's one of the key questions we have as this, you know, as the investigation moves forward. Do you know if it was ever turned on? We know it wasn't turned on before but even after there is procedure saying that you should turn it on. Do you have any idea if at any time it was turned on? I don't know at this point. The body camera data and footage is with the investigator and that's independent from the city so I don't know. Finally, mayor hodges, where do we go from here? You are fully aware of the frustration and how do you maintain trust from citizens when something like this happens? It's been a question this whole country has been trying to answer and in Minneapolis, you know, I and the chief have been working hard to put the foundations in place for 21st century policing. You know, body cameras are one element of that. We have made policy changes. We've enhanced our training. We're doing community policing and putting the resources in for that. Partnerships in collaboration between the community and law enforcement creates both trust and public safety. All of those plus more are elements of 21st century policing and we have got to keep pursuing that and we are continuing to pursue that. Moving forward. Well, again, mayor hodges, thank you for your time and hopefully some of these questions will be answered soon. Primarily for Justine's family and we're thinking of them and your community. Thank you, mayor, very much. Thank you very much. And those answers cannot come soon enough. Nothing about this makes any sense. It doesn't.

