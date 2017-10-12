Mississippi flag protested at museum opening

During the opening ceremony for two museums in Mississippi, about 25 people, black and white, stood silently with Confederate battle flag stickers covering their mouths.
2:56 | 12/10/17

Transcript for Mississippi flag protested at museum opening

