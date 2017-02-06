Transcript for Mohamed Hadid pleads no contest in mansion legal drama

This morning, supermodels Bella and by igi hadid's father is in hot water over one of his megamanages. Reporter: The high-end real estate developer to the ultra rich. Mohamed hadid known for his lavish lifestyle and two famous supermodel daughters Gigi and Bella. A reality show from "The real housewives of Beverly hills" to his latest turn alongside fiancee shiva on e!'s "Second wives club." He is a fantastic real estate developer. Reporter: This morning one of his large are than life properties landed him in big legal trouble and now the future of this mansion known as the str Strada is in jeopardy. The home stepping 30,000 square feet and standing at nearly 70 feet high, hadid took ABC news on a tour in 2015. Had you your permits revoked and stop order on construction. Correct. Why was that? Well, they -- the neighbor have complaint to the city and they decided that they want to look into it. We got our permits correctly. Reporter: Some neighbors like Jennifer aniston in this exclusive Bel Air community complaining to the city at the time about sprawling properties like this one. But city officials say this megaproject is plagued with violations ranging from unapproved stairwell, illegal partition walls and even an unpermitted and uninspected imax theater. Looking up at this hillside city leaders say he dug into the soil illegally causing massive erosion. You can clearly see how much ground has already been lost and lawyers for residents in the area say they're in danger because of that. The mogul pleading no contest this week to three misdemeanor charges stemming from those violations. Now facing up to three years summary probation, $3,000 in fines, plus penalty assessments and the possibility that the Strada will be torn down. Hadid's fate will be decided at the end of the month. For "Good morning America," kayna Whitworth, ABC news, los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.