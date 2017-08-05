Transcript for Mom surprised with $25,000 to help throw baby showers for military families

Teaming up with "Redbook" magazine to celebrate amazing moms. And former marine Kimberly felshaw created "Operation showers of appreciation." I love this organization. ABC's Abbie Boudreau has the story. ??? Reporter: In a matter of minutes 30 soon-to-be military mommas will arrive for their dream baby shower. And Kimberly felshaw is to thank. You guys want to play some games. Sure. Reporter: She throws baby showers for military families on tight budgets. It shouldn't be an extra stressor on a military family because they chose to have a family. It should be a joyous moment. Reporter: After the tragic loss of her first baby, Alyssa, to a terminal illness 11 years ago, Kimberly was inspired to give something back to women often stationed far from their family and friends. There's nothing more yoiful than a baby shower and there's something particularly wonderful about one that is celebrating a family that might not otherwise be able to have one. Reporter: So far "Operation showers of appreciation" has honored 8,000 families. The entire operation run completely on brand-new donated gifts. They now hold 15 group baby showers every year an undertaking that requires military precision. By coming to us they get a baby shower. It's just as if you were to throw one for your sister. Reporter: Pregnant with twins first-time parents Alicia and husband danan Grasso, a petty officer with the Navy drove three hours to be here. Was it a great day? Absolutely. So much fun. This is such a tremendous help on our budget. It means the world to both of us. Reporter: A wonderful lesson for her own children, keep Kimberly committed to giving back. We can show our children that giving back and making other people happy too is a beautiful thing. A beautiful thing, indeed. Kimberly is here, the vice president of her company Courtney is also with us. How does it feel to show your gratitude, to show your appreciation and give so much to these people? It's amazing and overwhelming. There are families that truly deserve it and I think often enough we don't show the respect and appreciation that we should to our military and first responder families. Your idea, you came up with this which I just thought was fantastic and so did our sponsor, Chick-fil-A. They wanted to honor you and your service. Ginger is with us right now. Come on out, Ging. We have a $25,000 check from Chick-fil-A for you, Courtney and Kimberly. All right. Kimberly, Courtney, thank you so much. Thank you for everything and guess what, you guys are getting 25,000 but everybody in the audience is actually getting to celeb2ate this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.