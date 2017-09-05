Transcript for Mother and daughter to graduate college together

of 2017 graduation celebration continues this morning. We are going to share the story of a special mother and daughter duo who were both high school dropouts but dared each other to go back to school together. Take a look. ??? Hi, my name is Paula o'neil. I am a 2017 graduate at the university of Albany, New York and this is my daughter. Hi, nye name is Chantel batuk, a student at the university of Albany and a 2017 graduate. Both: And this is our story. I never thought I would go back and I was really scared and in the ninth grade education now is like equivalent to a sixth grader and being 52 years old was also a challenge. Reporter: For Paula o'neil, a high school education let alone a college degree was not supposed to be part of her plan. Until her 31-year-old daughter Chantel put her to the test. I was in the service industry for seven or eight years doing different jobs and I had to really think about, you know, how -- what was I going to do after this? There was one thing standing in my way which was the ged before you could go to college. She did not want to go through it by herself. She's like if you do it, I'll do it. I think as a mom I would do anything to get her in there and it was like, I'm doing it. Reporter: Mom and daughter back in the classroom but it wasn't easy. Chantel passed really fast. We got her signed up for college but I thought that I would quit at that point, but she said if I didn't finish my ged program she wouldn't follow through with the enrollment so I stayed. It took me eight months to pass the ged program. Reporter: Paula and Chantel's academic success inspired other family members to go back to school. My kids' drams came true but my kids took me on this journey with them. You brought me with you. Reporter: A family affair graduating together with their associate degrees in 2015. When you're walking across the stage and usually looking for your parents out in the audience, it was different, you know, instead of looking for everyone as you're leaving they're there. Reporter: There by each other's sides, once again, Paula and Chantel enrolled in the university at Albany school of social welfare. When I walked into the school, it changed my life completely. The way I look at the world, the way I see things, the opportunities. The fact that Paula and Chantel not only got into this program but excelled is really amazing. This month pore and daughter will graduate with honors and over 3.9 GPAs but paula'sry doesn't end there. She was recently accepted for her advanced degree in social work at U. Albany. My mom is so inspiring, you know, she's really just been a testament to me that, you know, it is never too late. It is never -- things aren't out of reach. I was scared every single step but my family is walking beside me. You better believe tears are flowing for Paula and Chantel. Oh. Good morning. Good morning to you both. Thank you for allowing us to share your beautiful story. What is it like having your mom on campus? At first I was really nervous. I wasn't sure, you know, how it was going to be. Having us both there, what the students were going to think but once I started seeing how inspired everyone was that I had my mom there, you know, it was really just a wonderful experience and when you're on such a big campus and trying to navigate it and you don't know anybody, it was really nice to have her there. I know, to have family there, to have your mom there and then you all -- yes, you were by each other's side a lot but you had your own identities, as well and funny when you were asking your daughter for a little help with the writing assignment what did she tell you. So, the first semester was really difficult and I'm like I'm your mother. Help me. Help me. And she was just really determined that I was going to find my resources and use them so she made me go to the writing lab. She made me go to the math lab. Right now I'm thankful for that. What is your message for another person, another parent that maybe put their dreams on hold to go for it. Don't let your age, your circumstances determine your journey. The risk, it's not easy, but it's an investment in yourself and it's a commitment and I encourage others to take that. Delays are not denials. Right. Delays are not denials. I well, I know, Paula, you've been working very hard and you could use a little relaxation, so our friends at turning stone resort casino are going to supply you with a night there and a complete spa package. Oh, wow. Pamper yourselves. Thank you. It's called the turning stone escape package. Thank you, guys. The turning stoev escape package. Oh, nice. Thank you so much. I know. I just want to pinch your cheeks. Yeah? Beautiful and thank you for sharing. Thank you for sharing our story. Best to you and coming up

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.