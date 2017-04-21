Mother sues school district after son dies on a class trip in Belize

More
Adell Jackson is taking legal action after her 14-year-old son, Tomari Jackson, died while on a class trip to Belize last year.
3:23 | 04/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mother sues school district after son dies on a class trip in Belize

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46932641,"title":"Mother sues school district after son dies on a class trip in Belize ","duration":"3:23","description":"Adell Jackson is taking legal action after her 14-year-old son, Tomari Jackson, died while on a class trip to Belize last year.","url":"/GMA/video/mother-sues-school-district-son-dies-class-trip-46932641","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.