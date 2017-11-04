Transcript for Mr. T speaks out on his 'Dancing With the Stars' elimination

Well, Mr. T., he left the ballroom with a bang last night. He and his "Dancing with the stars" partner Kym, they got a standing ovation as they said good-bye. They flew all night across the country to be here with us and great to have both of you here. Thank you, brother. Thank you. Two things happened last night. What is wrong? I haven't started yet. All right. There you go. That's actually going to be a question for you. Okay. Two things happened last night. You got a standing ovation and then the crowd booed when they announced you would be leave the show. This for a guy who said he couldn't dance so you got to be happy you conquered the dance. Well, the main thing I want everybody to know the reason why I danced. You know, I wanted to explain. I can't dance but I was dancing to give my share of the purse to St. Jude and shriners hospital. So, excuse me. But and because of the fact I couldn't dance I said I'm willing to try. That's what I want people to do. Try, don't quit. You know and I was joking with Kym, I had to say that earlier we was over there, I want to talk to the writer who told you when you introduced us you said, Kym and Mr. T. Got booted off and I resented that. You know, I said I want to find that guy. I know you didn't write it. I'm just saying you my buddy. You my buddy. We didn't get booted off. We gradually eased off. Nobody going to boot Mr. T. Off. As a competitor, we left it on the dance floor like we were supposed to and walked off with grace style. Yes, we did. Man. As you eased off the dance floor but on the dance floor, we saw a different side. He has a softer side that you brought out. How did you bring out. He has this soft side. He said the T. Stands for tough and tender and does have that tender side like a teddy bear. He is and we got to do great things and got to show the tough side with the paso and "A team" theme and razzle-dazzle the week before and last night was just a beautiful dance, so it's been great. Also for you, you took three seasons off and then you come back and you get to dance with Mr. T. I know. How was that for you to come back and this is your dancing partner. Oh, my gosh, it's amazing being back and to have Mr. T. Was a dream. It was so amazing. Every day was great. I adore him. And you tweeted out that your most memorable dance was dedicated to your mom and we found a previous tribute to your mom so we'll take a quick look at this. . ??? Rap song ??? ??? treat your mother right. I was telling you about it ??? Treat her right. Oh, boy. That's a classic. Because I'm nothing but a big overgrown tough butt kicking god loving momma's boy. That's what I am, you know. That's what I am. I'm a momma's boy. You also said that if you won the competition you would shave off your mohawk. Yes in solidarity with the kids that's fighting cancer. We got a razor here if you're till -- But I didn't win. But you didn't win. Yeah, if you let me get to that guy who put booted up there I'll cut my hair off.

