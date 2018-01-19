Transcript for Nancy Pelosi to appear as a celebrity judge on 'Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars'

We're going to start with house minority leader Nancy Pelosi appearing to move from the legislative branch to the judicial, George, is that breaking news to you. We'll find out why. Exactly. Becoming a celebrity judge on rupaul's "Drag race" all-star edition. Who knew. The first female speaker of house appointed to the bench for the upcoming season of his hit show which premieres January 25th. Pelosi tweeted all I can say is you better work. She did not. Yes. Had a fabulous time with rupaul. How can you not? It's got quite a list of guest judges coming up including Marc Jacobs, Kristin chenowith, 5dz dam lambert. Rupaul's "Drag race" all star edition airs Thursday nights on vh-1. They wouldn't give away how Nancy did but know she had a blast. You better work. Work it out. Also in "Pop news" this morning, the candy aisles@ might look a little different pretty soon with that classic Nestle name we know and love being dropped from candy bars including Nestle crunch. What. Butterfingers. Baby Ruth. I know, "The New York post" says it's part of a $2.8 billion sale of the confectionery business to Ferraro who already makes nutella and Ferraro Rocher chocolate balls. 12 months and then the word that we know so well will disappear as fast as a crunch bar in my house does. $2.8 billion and you only keep the name for 12 months. Wow. Get the recipe. But you get the recipe. That's correct. Then finally in "Pop news," a match made in heaven. Two flight attendants got married midair. Guess who performed the ceremony? The pope. No. Paula and Carlos were working on the papal plane flying from Santiago, Chile, when they learned they couldn't have a catholic wedding in their church because it was destroyed by an earthquake and offered them a special alternative to perform the ceremony right then and there. It's the first time a pope has ever done an in-flight wedding. You think? The holy father reportedly gave them a very special gift of some timeless advice, he told them, quote, don't have your wedding rings so tight that they torture you but not so loose that they fall off. Ah. Good advice. Question, the big question, did they have to work the rest of the flight? Were they allowed to drink the champagne instead of serving it? Very good question.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.