Transcript for Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn didn't initially disclose Russia speeches

I love him. We're going to start with Russia and team Donald Trump. A slim majority of Americans want an independent investigation into ties between the Kremlin and the trump campaign. The results are sharply divided along partisan lines. Roughly three quarters of Democrats want an investigation while only a quarter of Republicans do. All while information swirls. We start here this morning with David Wright who is at the white house. Good morning, David. Good morning, Sara. Good morning, Dan. Mike Flynn was an early and ardent supporter of president trump. Now he's become a bit of an albatross. Even after he was fired, he continues to give the Russia story the most traction. The latest controversy surrounds his financial disclosures. Part of a Friday night document dump concerning 180 administration official. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn filed two different financial disclosures. The first dated February 11th omits payments from speeches from three different Russian companies. The second, signed just Friday, corrects that. Flynn now reports being paid more than $5,000 for one Russia today speech. Sources tell ABC news, he actually received around $45,000. Flynn's lawyer explained he began the process of filing his disclosure form shortly before his resignation. That process was suspended when he resigned. The financial disclosures after a glimpse into the rarified world of trump's west wing. Jared Kushner details a real estate and business empire worth up to $640 million. Reporter: Richard paymenter is now part of a watchdog group suing trump for refusing to divest from his business interests. We need to know much more about the capital struck dhur of their companies. Where they're borrowing their money. Who the other investors are. Reporter: This weekend, the vice president was in Ohio, addressing health care among other issues. It ain't over yet. Reporter: The president backed him up with a tweet. Noting good things will happen. Either with Republicans or Democrats. Now as for the financial disclosures, the white house says they're part of an unprecedented show of transparency. Some ethics lawyers say they don't have some key details that could expose red flag potential conflicts of interest. It's now going to be up to the office of government ethics to police all this. David, the other big story brewing is this is a big week for president trump's supreme court nominee Neil Gorsuch. How are things looking for him? Reporter: The senate has scheduled a vote for Friday April 7 president. Only two Democrats have said they'll support him. The white house has endorsed the nuclear option. The senate changing the rules to allow them to bring the nomination to a vote without the Democrats. Which could be mass I Havely consequential for the operation of the senate going forward for years. David, thank you. Let's bring in chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz. She'll be hosting this week this morning. Good morning to both of you. Thanks for being here. With all the talk swirling about ties between the Russians and the trump campaign. There's an sbesing dynamic in if white house as well. His U.N. Ambassador, Nikki Haley, has been hitting the Kremlin hard. What's going on? We'll have her on this morning. It's a good cop, bad cop dynamic. Nikki Haley says president trump has never told her not to say tough things about Russia. When you hear these two different messages, it has to be confusing to our allies, our adversaries. Who is talking directly to our allies? Our adversaries? Most of them are probably saying, Donald Trump, of course. Martha, the president is set to meet with the leader of China at the white house this week. Are they expected to tackle the issue of North Korea and the repeated provocations? Boy, it's a very big meeting this week, Sara. And Donald Trump has already said it will be a difficult meeting. But they'll definitely talk about North Korea I'm sure. North Korea son the verge of its sixth nuclear test. Donald Trump has drawn a red line with North Korea. He's said they will not get a nuclear tipped missile capable of hitting the United States. So does that mean there will be a preemptive strike? We have a fascinating piece is by our Bob woodruff, who is in North Korea right now. He said the north Koreans do expect a preemptive strike from the United States. Gnat is a stunning thing to hear. Also, of course, when meeting with the Chinese, the issue of trade is likely to come up, given that Donald Trump hit the Chinese petty hard on that issue. Martha, thank you for being with us. I want to remind everybody. Martha has a big show. The first Sunday morning interview with a member of Donald Trump's core foreign policy team. Nikki Haley, as we just discussed. Martha goes one on one with former defense secretary, ash Carter. And she'll talk to armed services chair senator John McCain. All coming up on "This week," right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.