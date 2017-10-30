Transcript for Navy SEALS under investigation in death of Green Beret

Right now we'll turn to that mysterious death of a green beret back in June. Two Navy S.E.A.L.S now under investigation as authorities try to determine if they killed their fellow service member in the African nation of Mali. ABC's Stephanie Ramos at the Pentagon with the latest. Good morning, Stephanie. Reporter: George, good morning. It's been four months since U.S. Army staff sergeant Logan Melgar was found dead in his room while deployed to the west African country of Mali. Melgar was a special operations engineer sergeant conducting training and counterterrorism migs part of a small group of U.S. Military personnel working in Bamako, Mali's capital in support of the U.S. Embassy. A U.S. Official says Melgar's death is being investigated at a homicide with two U.S. Navy S.E.A.L.S at the center of the probe. They are part of the elite S.E.A.L. Team 6. These teams are the Navy's primary special operations force. They take on dangerous missions by sea, air and land and they go through intense, rigorous training and this is also the same unit that killed Osama bin laden in Pakistan back in 2011. Now, initially the army launched an investigation in June when Melgar was found dead in U.S. Embassy housing but the Navy's criminal investigative service took it over a month ago. The two Navy S.E.A.L.S have not been charged just yet. Back over to you, George. A lot of answers yet to come on that one, Stephanie, thanks very much.

