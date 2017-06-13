Transcript for NBA MVP Kevin Durant reacts to Warriors win

We are back now with NBA finals MVP Kevin Durant who went one-on-one with T.J. After golden state's huge win last night. Good morning, T.J. What's up? Reporter: Yeah, stra, let me clarify. When you say go one-on-one, that's daunting when you think about doing that on the court with Kevin Durant. He lit up the cavaliers in the series. In five games scored 38, 33, 31, 35 and last night 39 points and last night he got the moment he's been waiting for since he was a kid. When he came out to talk to me he was carrying a new piece of hardware. You're going to carry that thing around. Man. Ain't going to sit it down. It smells like champagne. I've been praying for a champagne shower in the locker room for a long time. Experience is next level. How long have you been waiting for this? Think back. How long? Since I was 10, 11 years old, man, and first watching the finals as a kid and seeing how important it is to basketball, you know what I'm saying. I achieved a lot of individual success in this league and -- but this is a team sport. I'm not playing golf. I'm not playing tennis, you know, this is a team sport and I just try to do my best for the team. Have you ever had a moment in your career that you shared with your mom like the moment you shared with your mom? I've shared so many moments with my mom that a lot don't realize that are way more important than basketball but to win, you know, to do something I love to do and she knows I love it so much and she knows how much I come home at night and stress and how happy I am when I play the game and there's so many different emotions she sees in me as my mom. You mom can sense anything but to experience this with her and she knows how important it is to me, you know, it's something we'll talk about for the rest of our lives. So much of the debate about whether or not you are now -- should be considered the best player in the world. That's -- No, not at all. I know who I am and what I can bring to the table as a basketball player. That's all that matters. I'm going to enjoy this championship with my team. It's not about me. It's about the group. It's about the golden state warriors. What's the conversation that you and Lebron having on the court? That's the -- me and Lebron became friends but when you become friends you become even bigger competitors and you compete against each other on another level. He appreciates what I bring, I appreciate what he brings to the table. What are y'all saying to each other. It's nothing serious. What are you saying. I told him we're tied 1-1 in the finals after the game. He beat me in 2012. I beat him in 2017 and he said, let's do it again and we'll see what happens nexteason but for right now, I got the leg up this year so I'll ride this wave for awhile. Get back to work when I'm ready. Congratulations. Thank you. Thank you. I don't know if you can tell but Kevin Durant was shaking when he came out to talk to me. I said, is that nerves? Still on edge? He said, no, man, I'm drenched in champagne. I'm cold right now. Another moment that a lot of people were talking about last night, he whispered and leaned over and whispered something close in Steph curry's ear and everybody has talking about this moment and Steph curry just $- cracked up laughing. Now, we don't know for sure what he said but what would you all guess he could have possibly said to Stephen curry that caused that reaction? I -- I have no idea. I have no -- Tell us. Do you know? Do you know, T.J. We don't know for sure. I'm guessing he said you know T.J. Will have to buy a place in the bay area because we'll be back every year for the next five years. They are that good, guys and we'll probably be back again. A lot of people think, yes, we will be right back here. They'll enjoy this one first. Just enjoy this. He wasn't concerned about being the best player in the league but he is part of the best team in the league. Thanks for covering that. You're the best. You're the best and safe flight back home. You can take him on one-on-one. No, he can't.

