Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that the devastation caused by the wildfires in Los Angeles has been catastrophic and that he is anxious the death toll may increase.

“Please be patient with us,” Luna said in a press conference on Thursday evening. “This is an active chaotic situation in all the places that we're at … we want to give the more the most specific, accurate information. So we're going to wait until it is safe, and just to paint a picture for you, our firefighters, our deputy sheriffs, our police officers are going into these areas. There are still active fires, there are gas leaks. It is dangerous.”

When asked about the potential of the current death toll rising, Luna said he was “nervous” that it could.

“The last number that we gave was five,” said Luna. “I believe that splits two from Palisades and three from the Altadena incident. But even as I'm telling you that it's leaving my lips, I'm nervous about that number. And the obvious question is, do you think it's going to grow? I am praying it doesn't. But based on the devastation that is clear, looks like a bomb, an atomic bomb dropped in these areas. I don't expect good news, and we're not looking forward to those numbers.”