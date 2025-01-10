Live

California fires live updates: Looks like 'atomic bomb dropped,' sheriff says

At least 10 people are believed to be dead from the fires.

ByJon Haworth
Last Updated: January 10, 2025, 7:18 AM EST

At least 10 people are believed to be dead -- with the Los Angeles County sheriff saying he expects that number to rise -- as devastating fires spread across Southern California amid dry and windy conditions, leaving officials scrambling to contain the historic destruction.

Thousands of firefighters are battling at least five sprawling wildfires spread around the LA area. The largest, the Palisades Fire, in Pacific Palisades, has scorched over 19,000 acres, destroyed thousands of structures and is 6% contained. The Eaton Fire, in Altadena, now stands at more than 13,000 acres and 0% contained. More than 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as the infernos spread.

56 minutes ago

Los Angeles County Sheriff says parts of the city looks like ‘an atomic bomb dropped'

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that the devastation caused by the wildfires in Los Angeles has been catastrophic and that he is anxious the death toll may increase.

“Please be patient with us,” Luna said in a press conference on Thursday evening. “This is an active chaotic situation in all the places that we're at … we want to give the more the most specific, accurate information. So we're going to wait until it is safe, and just to paint a picture for you, our firefighters, our deputy sheriffs, our police officers are going into these areas. There are still active fires, there are gas leaks. It is dangerous.”

When asked about the potential of the current death toll rising, Luna said he was “nervous” that it could.

“The last number that we gave was five,” said Luna. “I believe that splits two from Palisades and three from the Altadena incident. But even as I'm telling you that it's leaving my lips, I'm nervous about that number. And the obvious question is, do you think it's going to grow? I am praying it doesn't. But based on the devastation that is clear, looks like a bomb, an atomic bomb dropped in these areas. I don't expect good news, and we're not looking forward to those numbers.”

2 hours and 21 minutes ago

Santa Ana winds rage as death toll rises

There are currently five wildfires still burning around Los Angeles county -- Palisades, Eaton, Lidia, Hurst and a new one called Kenneth.

The Santa Ana winds are gusting over 80 mph overnight in the mountains outside of Los Angeles with the Malibu Coast gusting to 46 mph overnight.

The strongest winds have happened overnight and are expected to begin to relax this afternoon and evening.

The dry weather, however, is not expected to improve as relative humidity will continue to be 7% to 15% for most of southern California.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a “critical” fire risk for parts of southern California and an “elevated” fire risk for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

A red flag Warning will continue Friday through 6 p.m. PST for Los Angeles and a high wind warning for all of southern California from Los Angeles to San Diego is in effect until 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Much calmer winds are predicted for this evening -- only in the single digits for most areas -- but it looks like another strong Santa Ana wind even is forecast next week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

Related Topics