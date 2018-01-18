Transcript for Neighbors share new details on 13 siblings allegedly held captive

The latest on the children rescued from horrific conditions in their California house. Their parents are now charged with holding them captive. They'll appear in court today as neighbors are sharing disturbing new details about the family. Our senior national correspondent Matt Gutman is at the courthouse in Riverside. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Good morning, George. We are going to see the turpins are to the first time today when they're arraigned at this courthouse. Now, they're arrested on nine counts each of torture and child endangerment and while the couple managed to skate under the ray dhoore for decades our reporting showed they left a trail of clues of the alleged abuse everywhere they went. This morning, we learn the couple now accused of torturing their children for decades raised red flags at each of the multiple homes they lived in over the years. I'd come home and anywhere from 12:30 to 3:00 in the morning the kids marching between those two rooms up there. Reporter: How long would they March back and forth for in single file? Hours. Hours? Yeah. Reporter: Mike Clifford lives across the treat from their former home. He says his wife described some of the children as robotic. They talked very monotone and robotic and they talked at the same time saying the se thing. Reporter: Before moving to California, the family lived near ft. Worth, Texas. These photos offering a glimpse into what police say was that tortured household. Obtained by KTVT the pictures show filth lackering almost every surface and carpets headously stained even the window boarded up. The current owners were so disgusted they held on to the pictures for nearly 20 years after they moved out. I called it a compound because they were so closed off from society. Reporter: In this photo in what appears to be a bedroom a closer look appears to be some kind of tethering device tied to a bed. When police rescued the 13 siblings earlier this week, they found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks. Louise turpin's younger sister, Elizabeth flores tells us it was run with militaristic rigidirigidity. Before she sat down she had to get permission and she knew she had to look her mom in the eye and had to be a smile between them then she'd say go ahead. Reporter: More on the recovery and they're suffering from chronic malnutrition that stunted their growth. A fund-raiser for the seven adults, the eldest 29 requesting clothing, the biggest pant size requested was a 16 slim. Most often worn by 12-year-old boys. Now, their doctors told me those 13 siblings suffered starvation for years. But this morning we're hearing reports that the turpins' two dogs are now up for adoption and this is disturbing. They are in good condition. Now, doctors say there is hope for those 13 siblings but it'll take years to nurse them back to mental and physical good health. George. So hard to wrap your head around this story. Thank you, Matt.

