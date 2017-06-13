Transcript for Newt Gingrich calls special counsel team 'bad people'

Okay, thanks, I'm here with the former speaker of the house newt Gingrich a sounding board for president trump with a new book "Understanding trump." Let's begin with Robert Mueller. You've been critical of Mr. Mueller as well. A couple weeks ago you said -- actually on Friday you said Republicans need to focus on closing down the independent counsel because it clearly isn't independent. You believe president trump should order -- I don't think trump should do anything but the congressional Republicans ought to look into it. His first four hires were all Democrats. One of them had worked for the Clinton foundation, one of them -- two cases deliberately hid evidence from the defense, one of which was repudiated by 9-0 by the supreme court. These are bad people. Bad people. Bad people. I mean, these are people who are going to be after trump. Ken star -- He did not hire a single Republican in the first wave. I had Ken Starr the former independent counsel and said this is a fantastic team of complete professionals. Well, Ken Starr and I live in two different universes then. When the first four people you hire all donated to the Democrats and Hillary when one case, they were basically represent prix mappeded by the supreme court for hiding evidence in a case which cost 85,000 people their jobs, I am very dubious about the team that Mueller is -- You bring up this issue of political contributions back when Ken Starr was independent counsel he himself had given a lot of political contributions to Republicans yet you and others supported that effort. That's right and I think we're in a different world and I think if you look at the intensity of where we are right now, whether it is somebody holding up the bleeding head of the president or a New York play showing the assassination of the president, we are in a period where if people think this is going to be a neutral, professional investigation, I think they're delusional. You yourself a couple weeks ago had a tweet where you said Robert Mueller is a superb choice to be special counsel and his reputation is impeccable for honesty and integrity. Media should now calm down. Appointed to senior positions by five presidents including Ronald Reagan and both bushes. And I began to change with Comey with an arrogant statement pointed out that he felt he had the right to leak to "The new York Times" specific -- he said this is his words, specifically in order to get a special counsel. A special counsel happens to be his close friend. This was a decision by the president's own attorney general, deputy attorney general. Deputy attorney general. Deputy attorney general. Which -- How is that called into question. Which Comey said he deliberately set out to force and the first four people Mueller hires are all Democrats. Now, I understand that in the world of Washington we have these fancy terms, this is part of why I wrote "Understanding trump," because I think trump represents a different world. I think establishment has been traumatized by trump's victory and I think things go on right now that are unthinkable. I'm operating -- doesn't seem to affect the news media. I'm operating in a world where someone can hold up the head of a bleeding president and -- Neither one of those is Robert Mueller. No, but they set the tone. 97% of the political contributions in the justice department went to Hillary Clinton. Now, if I'm looking at a culture where 97% of the donations went to Clinton, do I think maybe that culture might be biased. You're? Us saying if that's your point you're saying anybody cannot be -- cannot investigate the president. Comey appointed Fitzpatrick back when Comey was assistant attorney general and Comey knew at the time that TRE was no crime involved and he knew who had leaked. Obscure case except that case then let Fitzpatrick for a year during the bush -- I'm telling you -- here's what's going to happen. They're going to go out and not going to get trump. They'll annoy him but find some poor person exactly like scooter Libby who -- The president did not wrong, what does he are to worry about? That's my whole point. Scooter Libby did nothing wrong and ended up going to jail. He did nothing wrong, was not part of the case and the independent counsel was trying to flip him to get dick chainsmokers. Independent counsels are very dangerous. The book is called "Understanding trump." Thanks very much. I'll anchor our live coverage starting at 2:30 eastern. You can get breaking news alerts on the testimony throughout the day by downloading the ABC news app.

