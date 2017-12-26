Transcript for NFL changes concussion protocol after controversial calls this season

to the world of sports, the NFL is attempting to make the game safer implementing new concussion rules after dangerous and frightening hits like these. Even a major change as to who decides whether a player can return to the game and ABC's gio Benitez joins us with more on these changes. Good morning. Good morning to you. LI listen, they follow the injury to Tom savage earlier this month. He took a brutal hit in the end zone that left him on the ground, hands visibly shaking but he was allowed to return to the game before ultimately being sidelined with a concussion. Now, that hit, coupled with a misstep in concussion protocol for Russell Wilson, that resulted in $100,000 fine for the organization were cited as motivations for the late season changes. Yeah, the players say they have been fighting for this for a very long time. Some say it's too little too late but in terms of the changes that we'll see in protocol, what are we talking about. Let's get through them. Take a look at these changes right now. There's going to be a central unc that will oversee each game from the NFL's command center. That unc is a member of the medical team that's going to be going through that and watching the broadcast of the game from a spot used for reviewing plays. Also, any sign of impact seizure will be considered the same as loss of consciousness and the player will be taken out of the game and may not return. And a player who is evaluated for ray concussion must be re-evaluated within 24 hours, even if the player has an off day. Yeah, the ref can also report some of the injuries to the medical staff so the onus isn't just on the players, it's on the unc, the refs, as well. When will we see them impleme implemented? Some a day after he was sidelined, savage was sidelined but we'll see them in place for the playoffs and super bowl. All right, gio, thank you.

